BMW M235i Gran Coupe in Melbourne Red, starting at AUD 69,990 in Australia

We bring you a stunning imagery of the new BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe in Melbourne Red, which recently celebrated the debut on the Australian market. The more I see the new 2 Series Gran Coupe, the more I start to like it. Yes, it needs a decent amount of time to get acquainted to the polarizing compact four-door coupe. While not all will label it as beautiful, the first-ever Bimmer of its kind is certainly a dynamic and controversial appearance.

The rakish roofline, combined with the muscular rear shoulders and the self-assured styling transform the new 2 Series Gran Coupe into a very seductive proposition in the compact segment. The high-gloss black line connecting the tail lamps is a new design element that adds further width to the rear end.

Australia is the latest market where the new 2 Series Gran Coupe has been officially launched recently. The new M235i xDrive version is available to purchase from AUD 69,990. This pricing includes the additional equipment over the 218i variant, reaching AUD 18,100, and the extra AUD 3,900 charged for the M Performance 4-cylinder engine of the range-topping 2 Series Gran Coupe.

The launch specification of the M235i xDrive model include the standard equipment of the 218i entry-level variant plus the following extra appointments:

the M Performance Cerium Grey body detailing, the rear-axle limited slip differential and the xDrive chassis (AUD 6,000)

the 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission with steering-wheel gearshift padels (AUD 500)

M Sport brake system (AUD 800)

M Sport seats and M Sport steering (AUD 1,200)

19-inch M Sport alloy wheels (AUD 700)

M rear spoiler (AUD 350)

BMW LED Adaptive headlights (AUD 700)

Dakota Leather Upholstery and Electric Seat Adjustment (AUD 3,400)

2-zone automatic climate control and Comfort Access (AUD 1,600)

Harman/Kardon audio system (AUD 1,300)

The M235i xDrive Gran Coupe is certainly a looker finished in Melbourne Red metallic color, with the 19″ V-spoke M alloys and the Cerium Grey accents adding further style and boldness to the overall exterior styling. Inside you’re getting a black-tone trim and the typical driver-oriented BMW dashboard.

The ARB technology works to improve grip of the front-axle wheels and contributes to reducing the subsequent understeer effect. Together with the rear-axle limited slip differential and the xDrive system with variable torque distribution, the new M235i xDrive Gran Coupe aims to deliver an engaging drive.

Scroll down for a gallery of delightful pictures with the M235i xDrive at the Australian media event.