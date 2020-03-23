BMW 218i Gran Coupe priced from AUD 47,990 on Australian market

Just a few days ago, the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe marked its official entry onto the Australian market. The first-ever BMW four-door coupe now caters to the Oz clients with the help of an attractive equipment package and looks that certainly won’t get by unnoticed. The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (F44) is available right away to order with prices starting from AUD 47,990 for Australia. The new compact Bimmer is cleverly slotted between the 1 Series hatchback and the 3 Series mid-class sedan.

The F44 generation will perfectly accomplish the task of a competent four-door proposition in the compact segment, bridging the gap between the F40 and the G20 without the need of having an extra, globally-addressed 1 Series Sedan.

The current F52 1 Series Sedan will remain a China-only model, as it better caters to the needs of the Chinese client. Also, it is not certain that an A-Class Sedan will work in the long term without creating a dangerous model overlap within the BMW portfolio.

At a length of 4,526 mm, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe is 207 mm longer than the 1 Series and 183 mm short of the 3 Series Sedan. Due to its rakish roofline, the F44 stands almost 14/15 mm lower than both the F40 and G20. The 2 Series Gran Coupe offers a boot capacity of 430 liters, which is 50 liters more than the 1 Series, but as well 50 liters less than the 3 Series Sedan.

Two variants will be available for the Australian clientele at the start of sales: 218i and M235i xDrive. The entry-level 218i is powered by a three-cylinder petrol engine with a displacement of 1.5 liters and a peak output of 103 kW / 140 PS (138 hp), that powers the front wheels only. The M235i xDrive boasts the M Performance-engineered 4-cylinder petrol unit which develops 225 kW / 306 PS (302 hp), that is channeled to all 4 wheels via the Steptronic Sport 8-speed automatic transmission.

The 218i comes exclusively as an M Sport model on the Australian market. Besides the striking exterior package, the starting price of AUD 47,990 also ensures a standard, comprehensive equipment comprising:

18-inch M Sport alloy wheels

Textile or Sensatec upholstery

7-speed DCT automatic gearbox

Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera and Reversing Assistant

BMW Live Cockpit Professional, Connected Package Professional and DAB+ radio feature

Head Up Display

LED headlights and fog lamps

Ambient Light Package

Wireless Smartphone Charging

Driving Assistant and Lane Change Warning

Interior and exterior mirrors with anti-dazzle technology

40:20:40 rear seat fragmentation

Storage Compartment Package

It is clear that the new 2 Series Gran Coupe, even in its base specification, looks to be set for success with an aggressive market positioning, the attractive pricing and the remarkably rich list of standard equipments.

Now let’s see some interesting shots from the Australian launch event of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe. Enjoy!