Video: BMW M340i xDrive compared against the F80 M3

The new BMW M340i is causing quite a stir around the world. So it comes as no surprise that some are comparing the BMW M340i xDrive to the current F80 M3 Sedan. Recently, Evolve Automotive have joined forces with a BMW dealer to put together a clip showcasing the differences between the two cars.

So, how do the two compare and is this comparison fair? Well, both sportcars use 3-liter straight six engines and both are sedans. But that’s about it when it comes to similarities.

The new G20 M340i is a different breed altogether. As it is said in the video below, the M340i was designed from the get go to be a rather normal 3 Series with a bit more power at hand. It is comfortable, looks good and has plenty of grunt when you need it.

The biggest advantage the M340i holds over the F80 M3 is the fact that it has a brand new interior and a lot more tech inside. On a daily basis, this is what you would normally need: comfort and technology. That’s because these two key things will make your life easier. On the other hand, it’s pretty damn obvious the F80 M3 is the sharper tool in the shed but that comes with certain trade-offs.

As Imran points out, the F80 M3 is the more hardcore choice but you rarely get to use the extra performance. If you don’t go to the track and don’t enjoy the M3, you’re better off with the BMW M340i as it has plenty of power for everyday driving and all those advantages over the M product.

In the end, I know some people will still choose the M3 and that’s fine, as long as that’s what they truly want.