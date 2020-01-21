Australia gets a 2020 BMW M340i Pure special model

BMW Australia is launching a new market-specific model – the 2020 BMW M340i Pure. The special variant of the G20 3 Series is slotted between the new M340i Pure between the plug-in 330e and performance-focused M340i. Priced at 94,900 AUSD, the Pure is $10,000 cheaper than the $104,900 BMW M340i.

Under the hood, the 2020 BMW M340i Pure is powered by the B58 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine producing 384 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the road via an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased xDrive all-wheel-drive system. As a result, the BMW M340i Pure can complete the 0-to-100km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds.

German version of the BMW M340i featured here

Standard equipment in the Pure includes 19-inch wheels, keyless entry, adaptive LED headlights, wireless smartphone charger, head-up display and sports seats. However, the model does not get laser lights, a glass roof, leather trim, premium sound system, heated front seats, ambient lighting and automatic tailgate.

So basically, the Pure edition is keeping up with its name and features less options than the regular M340i.

The M340i Pure also features M Sport brakes and differential.