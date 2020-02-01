PHOTO GALLERY: The new BMW X1 LCI from Bulgarian Market Launch

The new BMW X1 LCI has recently celebrated its official launch on the Bulgarian market and new photos of the compact SAV has recently surfaced online. At the beginning of this year, BMW Group Bulgaria organized the official launch of the new BMW X1 LCI generation on the Bulgarian market with a photoshoot. The compact-sized Sports Activity Vehicle was shot in the capital city of Sofia, at the foot of the stunning Balkan Mountains.

The chosen model featured in the press photos is the BMW X1 xDrive25d equipped with the M Sport pack. The car is finished in the BMW Individual Storm Bay metallic grey exterior color. Given the winter season, the “shoes” of the F48 LCI were winter tires, wrapped around special 19-inch BMW M Performance alloy wheels, code 715M, finished in Orbit Grey. The BMW X1 was also equipped with the shiny BMW Individual Aluminium Line window ornaments.

The BMW xDrive25d is the range-topping version of the X1 lineup, alongside the equally-tiered petrol-based xDrive25i. Equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel engine B47D20, the the xDrive25d boasts a peak output of 170 kW/231 PS (228 hp). Its diesel powerplant features Twin-Power technology, which allows for optimum low-rpm and high-rpm torque. The maximum torque delivered to the four wheels is 450 Nm (332 lb-ft), available between 1,500 and 3,000 rpm. Acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h takes 6.6 seconds, no matter if you choose the standard 8-speed gearbox or the sports automatic transmission. The top speed reaches 235 km/h (146 mph).

The BMW X1 might not be the most exciting car in BMW’s lineup, nor the most enthusiast-oriented, but it’s still a good family car that a lot of Bulgarian customers will now appreciate, especially after its LCI facelift. Check out some of the most interesting pictures from the Bulgarian market launch of the new BMW X1 in the capital city of Sofia.