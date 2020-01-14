2020 BMW 4 Series gets rendered in M440i guise with a large grille

When it comes to market this year, the all-new 2020 BMW 4 Series will feature a new top model. The BMW M440i will take the top spot in the new RWD 4 Series lineup, same as the M330i in the 3 Series family. And while the G20 3 Series sedan went with a “safer” and evolutionary design, the new G22 4 Series will shock the automotive world. To prepare us for the unthinkable – as some might call it – BMW has unveiled a few months the BMW Concept 4. The first thing that stands out on the new concept, and implicitly on the future 4 Series, is the extremely large kidney grille.

The oversized iconic kidneys are the talk of the BMW world, and that’s not likely to change considering the G80 M3 and G82 M4 will take a similar approach. With that in mind and based on the latest spy photos, our friend and rendering artist Avarvarii has put together a new Photoshop image. As you’d expect, it’s quite controversial.

The rendered 2020 BMW 4 Series, in the M440i variant, is extremely polarizing, and that’s mostly because of the supersized kidney grille. Just like on the Concept 4, the one-piece kidney grille extends the entire height of the car, while taking most of the horizontal space as well. It also features the same mesh grille design as the BMW Z4 Roadster.

A pair of large air intakes further emphasized the massiveness of this front-end, while the headlights are streamlined and quite sleek. The headlights extend all the way from the front wheel arch to near the kidneys, but apparently, they won’t connect with the grille. Compared to the current F32 model, the nose also points downwards a bit more.

Under the hood of the BMW M440i hides a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six (B58) that should make around 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque in the US. We say that because that’s how much power the BMW M340i makes in the US and they use the same engine. Overall, we’re excited about the upcoming BMW 4 Series Coupe. It might have a funky grille but the rest of it is looking good.