Manual 2002 BMW E46 M3 doubles its price in two days

We are all aware that prices for certain older BMW M cars are currently on the rise. This is viewed by many as a bubble that’s probably going to burst in a few years. But bubble or not, if you want to buy a BMW E46 M3 these days you have to fork out some serious money. One very clear example of how things can get out of hand is a 15,000-mile 2002 manual M3 that was posted for sale not long ago on Bring-a-Trailer.

I saw the car on December 28 on the website and it was listed at $15,000. At that price, it would’ve been an incredibly good deal but, by the time I got around to telling you about it, that price tag doubled. At the time of writing, the 2002 BMW E46 M3 had a price tag of $30,000.

With three more days to go, that figure could go even higher, depending on who wants to own it the most. And truth be told, I love everything about this car except its price tag.

According to the seller, the M3 has been originally sold in California but now resides in Florida. Therefore, chances of rust being an issue are slim, at most. The car is finished in Titanium Silver Metallic and has an all-black leather interior, a rather sober combination if you ask me. Nevertheless, it looks really good for its age and it comes with the coveted manual gearbox too, something you rarely see these days.

The car is also mostly stock, with only two changes being noticeable. The original taillights were exchanged for LED, while a Dinan front strut tower brace was also added to the mix. Nothing you can’t change back if you want to. What makes it even better is that a recent Carfax report shows no accidents or damage to the car in its 17 years of existence, yet another plus for its future owner.