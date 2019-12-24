Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the BMWBLOG Team!

Another year is coming to a close and our favorite holiday of the year is here once again! On that occasion, the entire BMWBLOG wanted to, firstly, wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. We hope you take some time off and spend it with your loved ones and we certainly hope that Santa was generous this year.

Secondly, we once again would like to thank you for your support this year and for keeping us honest. We strive to bring you the best and most professional BMW news, and even if we fall short sometimes, we don’t give up. It has certainly been a busy year for us, for the BMW Group and for the automotive industry in general.

Image: instagram.com/da.green.machine

There were countless of new products and technologies, so our job covering them was quite exciting. With a small team, it’s not always easy to accomplish that, but the BMWBLOG team is extremely talented and passionate, so we overcome any challenges thrown our way.

In the end, we cater to tens of millions of readers every year and millions of social media fans, so that can be equally exciting and frighting at times. And with over 3,000 articles delivered this year, we hope that we covered most of the topics you’re interested in.

2020 is looking to be just as exciting with a lot of new BMW product launches. It will be the year that prepares us for the next step in the electrification process of the brand, so there will certainly be plenty of topics around that. We will also continue to push things on our side as well, so expect some website design updates, new mobile apps and lots of new Youtube videos.

Again, thank you for being supportive of us and just in case you’re in the mood for some BMW news today, we put together a list of interesting topics that we covered this year.

BMWBLOG Test Drives