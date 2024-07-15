Car manufacturers make the most of their money by selling cars but there are other revenue streams. One of the most lucrative methods to increase profits is to sell parts to other companies. Combustion engines are typically the most complex pieces of hardware, so there’s serious money to be made there. BMW knows that better than most other automakers.

The Munich-based marque allows Land Rover to use its V8 engine in the Defender, Range Rover Sport, and the Range Rover. We all know the Toyota Supra comes with four- and six-cylinder engines of Bavarian origins as the coupe is heavily related to the Z4. The gasoline and diesel inline-sixes are also found in the Ineos Grenadier and its Quartermaster pickup truck sibling. These two rugged models are now expected to receive a BMW V8 heart.

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend, Ineos brought a V8 prototype of the Grenadier. Although the SUV had a 6.2-liter engine from General Motors, Automotive News Europe reports that would change for the subsequent production model. If green-lighted, the high-performance all-terrain vehicle is likely to receive a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8.

The engine’s identity is not known for now. It remains to be seen whether it’s the old N63/S63 still in use or the new mild-hybrid S68. Meanwhile, the go-anywhere pickup truck and SUV are available strictly with the smaller 3.0-liter B57 and B58 engines. If a V8 is planned, ANE believes it would make the vehicles more desirable in the United States. Demand could also surge in the Middle East region.

Interestingly, it was Magna Steyr’s idea to cram a GM eight-cylinder engine underneath the hood of the prototype shown in Goodwood. The two Ineos models were engineered by Ineos together with Magna Steyr, which builds the Z4 for BMW in Graz, Austria. It also manufactured the 5 Series G30 until recently as well as the X3 E83 from 2003 until 2010.

Source: Ineos Automotive, Automotive News Europe