BMW doesn’t offer an off-road SUV or a pickup truck, but it does lend its engines to a different company selling all-terrain vehicles. A few years ago, the Munich-based marque inked a deal with Ineos Automotive to supply a pair of inline-six turbocharged engines. The Grenadier SUV got the 3.0-liter units in 2022 before the Grenadier Quartermaster pickup truck received the same B58 and B57 mills in 2023.

Fast forward to 2024, Ineos Automotive is rolling out a chassis cab version that uses the same engines developed by BMW. Tailored to specialist conversion companies and commercial bodybuilders, the spartan version has standard four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case, and an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF. It can be had with up to three locking differentials for true go-anywhere capabilities and can tow as much as 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds).

Featuring a ladder frame, the workhorse has the B58 gasoline engine dialed to 286 horsepower and 450 Newton-meters of torque while the B57 diesel is rated at 249 hp and 550 Nm. You won’t be setting any lap records around the Nürburgring since the chassis cab version of the Grenadier Quartermaster tops out at 99 mph (160 km/h). The 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 8.8 seconds in the case of the gasoline pickup truck while the diesel needs 9.8 seconds.

These are the heaviest BMW-powered vehicles money can buy, tipping the scales at 2,718 kilograms (5,992 pounds) in the case of the diesel model. That’s roughly as much as an XM, which we’ll admit is a strange comparison to make but an interesting one nonetheless. It shares the 3227 millimeter (127 inch) wheelbase with the regular pickup truck from where it has borrowed the heavy-duty solid beam axles and five-seat double cab.

Ineos Automotive will make the chassis cab at the Hambach factory in France it bought from Mercedes back in January 2021. It’s the same place where the Smart cars used to be made. In the United Kingdom, the vehicle kicks off at £53,180. In the United States, only the Grenadier SUV is available, kicking off at $73,100.

Source: Ineos Automotive