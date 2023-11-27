Following its world premiere at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Grenadier Quartermaster with inline-six BMW engines has now entered series production. Built by Ineos Automotive, the car manufacturing side of the Ineos Group chemicals company, the truck is produced in France. It’s now rolling off the assembly line at the Hambach plant where Mercedes used to make Smart cars before the facility was repurposed for the Grenadier SUV and this new pickup sibling.

The Grenadier Quartermaster is sold strictly as a double-cab truck with five seats, four-wheel drive, and a two-speed transfer case. It’s a legitimate off-roader you can buy with either a B57 or a B58 of Bavarian origins. Both are 3.0-liter engines, producing 245 hp and 404 lb-ft (550 Nm) in the case of the diesel and 282 hp and 331 lb-ft (450 Nm) for the gasoline mill. Regardless of choice, both work with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission with the same lever found in many BMWs.

Later in 2024, Ineos Automotive will commence production of a cheaper chassis cab model tailored to companies that do conversions for a multitude of purposes, be they recreational or commercials. These Grenadier models ride on a body-on-frame platform with heavy-duty solid beam axles and can be ordered with up to three locking differentials for superior off-road chops.

Compared to the SUV version, the pickup truck has had its wheelbase extended by 305 mm to 3227 mm to maximize the size of the bed, which can accommodate a standard 1200mm x 800mm Euro pallet. Ineos Automotive claims the Grenadier Quartermaster has a maximum payload capacity of 760 kilograms (1,675 pounds).

Despite the BMW power, this is not a performance truck by any stretch of the imagination. The B58-equipped variant does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 8.8 seconds whereas the B57 model takes 9.8 seconds. Top speed is quoted at 99 mph (159 km/h). Ineos Automotive can fit 17-inch wheels with 265/70 R17 tires or a larger 18-inch set with 255/70 R18 rubber.

Deliveries of the Grenadier Quartermaster in Europe are scheduled to begin next month, with Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Sub-Saharan Africa to follow shortly thereafter. In the United States, the all-terrain truck will be in the hands of customers at the beginning of next year.

The two Grenadier models join the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and the Toyota Supra as BMW-powered vehicles currently in production that don’t have the famous roundel.

Source: Ineos Automotive