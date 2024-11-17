The MINI Convertible is back on home soil. For the first time since 2015, the open-top MINI is being produced at its spiritual home, MINI Plant Oxford, alongside the 3-Door and 5-Door models. With a new generation of the Convertible ready to hit the roads, this marks a significant moment in MINI’s storied history. The fourth-generation MINI Convertible bring a completely updated design, inside and out, and introduces a more advanced digital experience. Stefan Richmann, Head of MINI, highlighted the significance of its return to Oxford. “The MINI Convertible offers brand-typical driving fun, combined with boundless freedom and great emotions,” he said. “It’s a truly unique vehicle that combines iconic design with cutting-edge technology.”

A Collaborative Effort Across MINI’s UK Plants

This return to Oxford is a team effort. The new MINI Convertible is built with components from two other BMW Group plants in the UK. Plant Swindon provides body pressings and sub-assemblies, while Plant Hams Hall produces its four-cylinder petrol engines. Oxford brings it all together with body shell production, paint, and final assembly. In these images, you can see the first cars being rolled off the production line.

The MINI Convertible has been a key part of the lineup since its debut in 2004. The first generation, produced at Oxford until 2008, stood out with retro styling and unique chrome roll-over bars. From 2009 to 2015, the second generation refined the design, adding modern touches while retaining hallmark features like the drop-down boot. In 2015, production shifted to VDL Nedcar in the Netherlands to make room for the MINI Clubman at Oxford. While over 150,000 third-generation Convertibles were built at Nedcar, its absence from Oxford was always felt. Now, the Convertible is back where it belongs.

Three Convertibles in Oxford

The Oxford Plant will eventually produce three Convertible variants. The base Cooper C Convertible makes do with a three-cylinder engine. It’s a turbocharged 1.5-liter mill with 161 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft). It’s enough punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 8.2 seconds and a top speed of 137 mph (220 km/h). Step up to the Cooper S Convertible and MINI rewards you with a larger turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine. It’s good for 201 hp and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft), enabling a sprint in 6.9 seconds before maxing out at 147 mph (237 km/h).

At the top of the range will be the Cooper JCW Convertible but technical specifications remain shrouded in mystery. Sadly, none of these versions will have a manual gearbox as MINI has pledged to go automatic-only across its entire lineup.