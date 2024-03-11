Today is a historic day for the MINI brand, as the first F66 MINI Cooper rolls off the production line at Plant Oxford. The launch event was attended by Head of MINI, Stefanie Wurst and Charlie Cooper, grandson of John Cooper, the legendary racing driver and engineer who gave his name to the sporty MINI models. Charlie drove the first new MINI Cooper off the line, following in his grandfather’s footsteps.

The new MINI Cooper is not only a British success story, but also a global one. It is built with components from all three BMW Group UK manufacturing sites: BMW Group Plant Swindon produces body pressings and sub-assemblies, while BMW Group Plant Hams Hall in North Warwickshire builds the latest highly-efficient three and four-cylinder petrol engines. These parts are then assembled at MINI Plant Oxford, where body shell production, paint and final assembly take place.

Since 2001, more than 4.4 million MINIs have been made in Britain, including 150,000 MINI Electric models between 2019 and 2023. The MINI brand is also preparing for a fully electric future, with two new all-electric models planned to be built at Plant Oxford from 2026.

Two Models Available Initially

The F66 MINI Cooper kicks off its first model year with two trim levels: Cooper C and Cooper S. Both utilize a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder – BMW’s B48 mill – and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The standard Cooper C’s engine develops 156 horsepower, and the sportier Cooper S gets 201 horsepower. MINI says the 221 pound-feet of torque will pull the 2025 MINI Cooper S from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds.

The standard 2025 MINI Cooper is available in Nanuq White, Chili Red, Midnight Black, Melting Silver III, and Blazing Blue. The 2025 MINI Cooper S adds British Racing Green IV, Ocean Wave Green, and Sunny Side Yellow. The first F66 that rolled out today was painted in Ocean Wave Green.

In the United States, the 2025 MINI Cooper starts at $29,950 – up from last year’s $25,800. The Cooper S hikes prices further to a base MSRP of $32,200. First deliveries should start in the June-July timeframe.