Several BMW model lines have suffered double-digit sales declines through the first nine months of 2026, although one is bucking the trend with a healthy increase.

Article Summary BMW sold 1,483,963 vehicles through the first nine months of 2026, down 6.4% compared to the same period last year.

The X3/X4 was the standout performer, with combined sales climbing 16.1% to 266,397 units, including the iX3.

The XM continues its free fall, with sales plunging 28.2% to just 4,115 units.

BMW’s sales performance through the first nine months of 2026 makes for some interesting reading. While the company continues to sell plenty of cars, several model lines are losing ground compared to the same period last year. The declines are particularly steep at the more expensive end of the lineup, with the 7 Series/8 Series and 5 Series/6 Series combinations taking some of the biggest hits.

Yes, the 8 Series is still on the list because production ended earlier this year, so dealers still have unsold cars. We’re still surprised to see the 6 Series, though, since the five-door Gran Turismo went out of production more than three years ago. Speaking of zombie cars, the Z4 is also on the list, even though Magna Steyr wrapped up production just a few months ago. The X4 is gone too, but it will stick around in the sales charts now that there’s an iX4.

According to the latest figures, BMW delivered 1,483,963 vehicles through Q3 2026, down 6.4% from the 1,585,382 units recorded during the first three quarters of 2025. However, the overall decline doesn’t tell the whole story, as some models are holding up considerably better than others.

The iX3’s Success Is Hiding In Plain Sight

The X3/X4 is the standout performer, with combined deliveries increasing 16.1% to 266,397 units. Since BMW doesn’t break down sales for each model, we imagine the X3 did the heavy lifting, given that BMW officially retired the X4 before 2025 ended. But the numbers don’t account for another model that likely contributed significantly: the iX3. Last we heard, back in April, the electric crossover was outselling the X3 in Europe. As things stand, BMW has racked up more than 100,000 orders and built over 50,000 units.

Several Models Are Down Double Digits

The 7 Series/8 Series duo fell sharply, with sales down 22.9% to 30,270 units. We can explain that, too, since the G70 went through a Life Cycle Impulse, which usually slows down production for a while.

The 5 Series/6 Series wasn’t far behind, falling 18.8% to 179,282 deliveries. Even the smaller 3 Series/4 Series pairing couldn’t escape the downturn, with sales decreasing 13.2% to 308,937 units. With the next-generation 3 Series arriving this year, some buyers may have waited for the switch from the G20 to the G50.

The 1 Series/2 Series also lost ground, down 12.2% to 138,788 units. Meanwhile, the Z4 roadster fell 12.9% to 6,842 deliveries in the first nine months of the year.

The XM And iX Fell The Hardest

The XM continues its free fall, with sales plunging 28.2% to just 4,115 units. That’s an especially difficult result for BMW’s flagship performance SUV, although the fully electric iX fared even worse in percentage terms. Deliveries of the large electric SUV tumbled 34.1% to 16,789 units.

The X1/X2 lineup declined by just 2.8% to 310,714 units, making it BMW’s best-selling model pairing in the first nine months of the year. The X5/X6 was similarly close to last year’s result, slipping only 1.5% to 185,000 deliveries. With the new X5 already on the road, the following years should bring stronger results, even before the next-generation X6 arrives in 2028.

The X7 wasn’t quite as fortunate, with sales decreasing 9.9% to 36,829 units. The second-generation model is due to arrive in 2027, when it will be joined by an iX7.

BMW Will Add Several Models In The Following Years

BMW could add another model to its sales chart, as CEO Milan Nedeljković reiterated this week that the company is considering a bigger SUV. If approved, the X9 (name not confirmed) could arrive by 2029 or 2030. By then, the lineup will have grown to include an entry-level electric car (confirmed for 2028 and likely to be the i1 hatchback) and possibly an i2 Gran Coupe equivalent.

Lest we forget, the i4 Convertible has already been spied, and it would make sense for BMW to do a coupe as well. Munich is also working on a first-ever i3 Touring and potentially another generation of the 3 Series Touring with combustion engines.

That means BMW’s lineup is about to get even more complicated, even if models like the iX and XM are unlikely to receive successors.