Two BMW Skytops worth a combined €1 million were spotted together at a high-end detailer in Dubai, while a third has arrived at the same company’s London workshop.

Article Summary Two BMW Skytops, each reportedly costing €500,000, were spotted together at Topaz Detailing in the UAE, with a third at the London office.

With just 50 cars planned, the Skytop is likely to become increasingly rare as owners tuck them away in private collections.

The success of the Skytop and Speedtop could encourage BMW/ALPINA to approve more low-volume special projects, hopefully a V8 coupe.

It’s not every day you see a BMW Skytop. Seeing two together is something else entirely. Fresh photos shared by Topaz Detailing give us a rare look at a pair of ultra-exclusive targas sitting under the same roof at the high-end detailer in Dubai. As you have probably guessed by now, wealthy customers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ordered the cars.

If our sources are correct, BMW charged €500,000 apiece. That means we’re looking at €1 million worth of gorgeous cars built on an M8 Competition chassis. The donor car is no longer in production, but it indirectly lives on through this limited-run series. The Skytop was created to be a rolling design statement, with styling that deliberately moves away from the current crop of models. Its two-seat cabin, slim lighting elements, distinctive rear deck, and removable targa roof give it a character you simply don’t get from an M8.

There’s something special about seeing two of them together. With production capped at 50 cars, most people will probably never encounter a Skytop in person, let alone two parked next to each other. BMW’s latest ultra-limited special is already shaping up to be one of those cars that will become increasingly difficult to spot as owners tuck their prized possessions away in private collections, waiting for their values to increase over the years.

First BMW Skytop In The UK

We have yet to see a Skytop production car with a right-hand-drive layout. We’re bringing this up because Topaz Detailing has a third one in the workshop. It’s claimed to be the first to touch down in the UK, and as you can tell from the image below, it’s also an LHD car. All 50 come in an identical spec and almost mirror the namesake concept we saw a couple of years ago at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

Considering BMW has already followed the Skytop with the nearly as exclusive Speedtop, these low-volume dream cars could become an increasingly important part of the brand’s image at the very top of the market. The German luxury automaker has described these strictly limited small-series models as a way to create desirability among collectors and connoisseurs, so there could be more in store for those with enormous bank accounts.

BMW ALPINA V8 Coupe?

With ALPINA now sitting under the BMW Group umbrella, it’s reasonable to expect even more special cars in the mold of the Skytop and Speedtop. The Vision BMW ALPINA Coupe, also based on an M8, isn’t going into production, but as I said earlier this week, the product portfolio is missing a V8 coupe. Whether it’s a BMW or a BMW ALPINA, the void needs filling sooner rather than later.

The Skytop and Speedtop were both instant hits among BMW’s wealthiest clientele, so that likely makes higher-ups more confident in approving low-volume special projects.

Photos: topazdetailing / Instagram