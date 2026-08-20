Article Summary Automotive News reports that the outgoing 8 Series’ aging technology cannot be transferred directly into BMW’s Neue Klasse era.

The V8-powered Vision BMW ALPINA closely follows the 8 Series Gran Coupe formula, suggesting the grand tourer could continue under another name.

A revived ALPINA B6 could fill the gap left by the 8 Series, although BMW has not confirmed a new 6 Series or B6.

BMW’s flagship coupe appears to have reached another dead end. Production of the second-generation 8 Series ended earlier this year, and a direct replacement remains absent from BMW’s public plans. A new report now offers some insight into why the existing car reportedly cannot evolve into another generation. However, BMW may not be finished with the grand-touring formula itself.

A Direct 8 Series Successor Reportedly Isn’t Feasible

According to Automotive News, a BMW executive said that “a straightforward transfer into the Neue Klasse world is not feasible.” While details are scarce, the quote also highlighted that the outgoing 8 Series’ is now nearly a decade. The G15 8 Series Coupe arrived in 2018, followed by the G14 Convertible and G16 Gran Coupe. All three used BMW’s familiar CLAR architecture and shared engines, electronics, and other components with several existing models. The lineup eventually included everything from the six-cylinder 840i to the V8-powered M850i and M8 Competition.

Transferring that package into the Neue Klasse era would likely involve considerably more than installing newer screens or revising the styling. BMW’s latest vehicles introduce a new electronic architecture, iDrive X, different packaging priorities, and an entirely new design language. Retaining the 8 Series could therefore require a substantial investment in a relatively low-volume family that previously included three body styles. That doesn’t necessarily mean BMW is technically incapable of developing another large coupe or Gran Coupe. Rather, the report suggests that carrying over the existing 8 Series as we know it into the Neue Klasse generation isn’t considered practical.

The 8 Series Could Continue Without the Name

Automotive News also reports that an 8 Series successor developed through BMW ALPINA was “dismissed internally.” Taken in isolation, that would seemingly close another possible path forward. However, the existence of the Vision BMW ALPINA somewhat muddies the water. The 5.2-meter-long concept has a low stance, an elongated coupe-style roof, seating for four adults, and a V8 engine. In other words, it closely follows the same basic template as the discontinued 8 Series Gran Coupe. BMW calls it a one-off design study, not a confirmed production car, but also says it suggests the future direction of BMW ALPINA.

The first production model from the relaunched brand will be inspired by the 7 Series and arrive next year. Still, the Vision’s proportions strongly suggest that BMW sees room for another fast, luxurious grand tourer. It could preserve much of the 8 Series’ character while moving further upmarket and wearing an entirely different badge.

Another possibility is the return of the 6 Series. As we previously argued, an ALPINA B6 revival would have considerable historical justification. ALPINA offered B6 variants based on both the E63 and F12 generations, combining V8 performance with a more comfort-focused character than the corresponding M6. A new B6 could also sit below BMW ALPINA’s expected flagship, giving the brand a slightly more attainable coupe or four-door grand tourer. Nothing has been confirmed, and BMW has repeatedly resisted rumors of a 6 Series revival. Ultimately, all we know for sure is that the 8 Series — and indeed, any true BMW halo grand tourer — is gone for now. But we’re not sure it will remain that way forever.

Source: Automotive News