We got up close with the i4 M60's replacement ahead of its launch early next year. The i3 M60 takes things up a notch over the i3 50 xDrive equipped with the M Sport Pro Package.

Article Summary The dual-motor electric sports sedan combines matte blue paint with black wheels and red brake calipers.

Since this is a European-spec i3 M60, the yellow lights illuminate only when the low beams are switched on.

BMW hasn't disclosed technical specifications, but they're likely to be broadly similar to those of the iX3 M60.

During our recent trip to France, we filmed the new i3 M60 xDrive up close, and it was no ordinary car. BMW brought its best foot forward, showcasing the i4 M60’s successor in Frozen Ocean Wave Blue, an optional matte color from the Individual catalog. The M Lite dual-motor sedan also wore large 21-inch black wheels, although this Style 1067M design is also available on a regular i3.

As you may recall, BMW officially announced the i3 M60 xDrive in September, confirming that the M-badged version will join the lineup next year. Although the company hasn’t released technical specifications, the positioning is already clear. The M60 will sit above the i3 50 xDrive but below the first fully electric M3, giving customers a more potent alternative without going all-in on a full-fat M car.

A few interesting details are worth pointing out. The European-spec car we filmed has yellow M lights that illuminate only when the low beams are switched on. In other words, they won’t remain lit during daytime driving. That’s the exact opposite of the US-spec configuration, where the yellow elements double as daytime running lights and therefore stay illuminated in broad daylight.

BMW Levels Up The i3 Electric Sedan

BMW also gives the M60 a distinctive rear-light graphic, M-specific mirror caps, and a more pronounced rear diffuser. Buyers looking to turn up the aggression further can order M Performance Parts, including a carbon-fiber front splitter, rear spoiler, side winglets, and rear diffuser.

Inside, the electric sedan gets M Sport seats with 10-way electric adjustment and a massage function. The steering wheel also has a more performance-oriented design, with dedicated Boost and M Mode buttons and a red 12 o’clock marker.

BMW hasn’t disclosed how much power the i3 M60 xDrive will deliver, but the recently unveiled iX3 M60 offers a pretty good indication. The electric SUV uses two sixth-generation electric motors that produce a combined 603 horsepower and a massive 875 Newton-meters (645 pound-feet) of torque.

If BMW carries that setup over to the sedan, the i3 M60 will be a serious weapon. The SUV needs 3.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph), so the lower and presumably lighter sedan should be even quicker. We wouldn’t be surprised if it dips below that mark.

Inevitably, the extra performance will likely come at the expense of range. The i3 50 xDrive can travel up to 912 kilometers (567 miles) on the WLTP cycle, but the M60’s more powerful motors, larger wheels, and sportier setup should reduce that figure. Even so, it should remain a capable long-distance cruiser.

The Electric M3 Is Still The Main Event

The i3 M60 xDrive should be a compelling addition to the lineup, but it’s also a stepping stone toward something considerably more serious. BMW is developing the first purely electric M3, internally known as the ZA0, with a four-motor configuration and a dedicated high-performance battery pack.

The electric M3 will arrive in 2027, potentially delivering around 800 horsepower or even more. It will also feature simulated gear shifts and artificial sound to make the driving experience more engaging. Compared with the i3 M60, the flagship will also use natural-fiber composites where you’d typically expect carbon fiber.

That leaves the i3 M60 in an interesting position. It won’t have the dedicated hardware or extreme performance of the electric M3, but it should deliver more than enough power for most buyers. Think of it as the electric equivalent of the M350, albeit on a dedicated EV platform rather than the gas model’s CLAR underpinnings.

BMW hasn’t announced pricing, but we do know production is expected to begin in early 2027. It will certainly command a premium over the i3 50 xDrive M Sport Professional, which kicks off at $66,050 in the United States. Similarly, Germans will be paying more than the €72,770 the company charges for the i3 50 xDrive with the M Sport Package Pro.

For now, our close-up video offers an early taste of what’s coming. The i3 M60 already looks the part, and dare I say, it’ll look even better as a Touring. The long-roof NA1 should break cover next year and come as an M Performance model, too.