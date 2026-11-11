Article Summary The G30 5 Series combines understated styling, appealing engines, and a luxurious cabin at increasingly approachable used prices.

Generally solid reliability helps its appeal, but maintenance and repair bills can still reflect the car’s original luxury price tag.

Early models offer compelling value, while desirable later 540i and M550i xDrive examples command a premium.

To many, BMW’s G30 5 Series represented a return to form. It lost weight relative to its F10 predecessor, thanks to widespread use of aluminum and other alloys. Exterior design updates were relatively tame, keeping many purists happy (or at least, less curmudgeonly that usual). It paved the way for the first AWD M5—a less popular move with the purists—while inheriting tons of tech and features from the rather excellent 7 Series of the day. Even pricing wasn’t too bad—around $50,000 got you in the door back in 2016 or so.

Of course, today, you might not even have to pay that. A well-traveled but nice base car starts around $15,000; around $60,000 and the sandbox includes the nicest LCI M550i xDrive examples out there. Ten years after its debut, the G30 5 Series represents a unique value proposition in the mid-size luxury segment that, frankly, doesn’t come along often. While easy to overlook in-period, it’s very hard to discount the G30 5 Series as a used car bargain in 2026. But surely there’s a “gotcha” somewhere, right?

Pros: Looks, Powertrains, Luxury

The G30 5 Series wasn’t considered a looker when it debuted. But it was one of very few new BMW launches not accompanied by parroted choruses of “it’s ugly.” In fact, quite the opposite: generally, people thought the 5 Series got soft, and the running joke was that the G30 5 Series was not a new model at all, but just an LCI’d F10 5 Series. You won’t hear that about the G60. Today, the G30 5 Series is unmistakably an “old-school BMW”—at least aesthetically. Simultaneously, it’s unlikely anyone (especially non-enthusiasts) will look at the G30 5 Series and describe it as “an old BMW.” It’s one of very few BMW models capable of such, and the G30 5 Series generally looks pretty good in 2026.

Beauty is more than skin deep, though. Luckily, the G30 5 Series backs up its good looks with a supremely competent trio of powertrains. The B48 four-cylinder, B58 six-cylinder, and N63 eight-cylinder all represent arguably the best iterations of their respective configurations. Even the updated N63 in the M550i xDrive models isn’t too bad here; especially when you consider its prodigious performance. Post-LCI cars deliver 523 hp and rips from zero to 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds. The B58’s praises have been sung far and wide; you don’t need to hear more about it here. Sure, the B48 cars are a bit slow, but they make for a great entry point and offer good fuel economy.

Finally, there’s luxury. The 3 Series is a nice luxury car until you sit in a 5 Series. The G30 5 Series keeps the standard high and offers a significantly nicer interior than its contemporary 3 Series. Or, some would argue, the current G60 5 Series, for that matter. Excellent ride quality, plusher seats, and additional leg/head room make the 5er a lot nicer place to spend your time.

Cons: Cost to Maintain, Limited Scope of Styles/Performance

Of course, some of these “bargain” 5ers are not the long-term play we want them to be. Many of these cars were $70,000-$80,000 when new, and repair costs reflect that. If you’re relying on dealership pricing, you might quickly find your “okay” G30 a lot more expensive than its approachable price suggests. Not to suggest the car will break a lot—as mentioned, the G30 is a fairly stalwart chassis. But look at tires, for example: $200 a pop, thanks to a standard 245/45-18 sizing. Hybrid models complicate that long-term value and cost to own formula even more.

Another small niggle we have with the G30 5 Series: no Touring models. While favorites like the E90 and even F30 3 Series offer a huge range of models, the G30 simply doesn’t. The 5 Series GT (thankfully) existed only for the F10 generation before being “elevated” to the 6 Series nameplate. There’s no Touring model in the U.S., either. It’s sedan or nothing, and that’s a shame. To that end: if you’re after raw performance, there’s almost always a better option. The 3 Series (or 4 Series) does everything a little bit quicker and more precise. Of course, that’s the trade-off you make for luxury.

G30 5 Series Reliability in 2026

Overall, the G30 is fairly reliable. It took second place—first among modern offerings—in our BMW 5 Series reliability guide, and I stand by that today. The B48 and B58 engines suffer primarily from the odd oil leak, with charge pipes and coolant leaks secondary worries. The coolest thing about the G30 is that a V8-powered 5 Series actually becomes a viable buy. The N63TU found under the hood does its best work in an LCI G30 (2020 and later model years), making incredible power at a fairly reliable pace. That said, it bears repeating that repair costs, especially on the N63, can still be tremendous. How does $1,000 for spark plugs sound? Mitigate expenses with a good independent or DIY.

G30 Shopping in 2026: Verdict

At first glance, the G30 BMW 5 Series is one of the best value buys on the market. Should you pick one up today? That depends. As we hit the 10-year mark, early models begin to truly bottom out on their depreciation curves. They’re in a good place right now, but will still fall a little bit. If the spec you’re looking for is out there now in great condition, you’re not leaving much money on the table by buying today. LCI models, particularly enthusiast-leaning specs like M Sport 540i and M550i xDrive models, are still commanding top dollar among the G30 sales. They’ll fall a little bit over the next few years, but it’s worth remembering that they’ll always command a bit of a premium. BMW produced fewer, and they’re objectively more desirable. Whether you choose to wait or not, the G30 is an excellent purchase that shouldn’t fly under the radar even in 2026.