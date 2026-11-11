Despite diesel accounting for 35.8% of German 3 Series registrations through October, BMW has decided to drop oil-burners entirely from its next-generation sedan.

Article Summary Through October, BMW registered 24,688 examples of the 3 Series in Germany, including 8,832 cars powered by diesel engines.

Combined registrations of all diesel 3 Series variants accounted for more than a third of the model's total in the first 10 months of the year.

The 318d, 320d, and the M340d are now all gone, with the next-generation 3 Series dropping the diesel engine.

BMW is turning the page on an important chapter in the 3 Series’ history. Still, the latest German registration figures suggest the automaker might be pulling the plug on diesel power at an awkward time. More than one-third of all 3 Series cars registered in Germany between January and October had a diesel powertrain. Yet the newly unveiled eighth-generation model won’t offer an oil-burner, marking a major departure from tradition.

According to data published by Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), BMW registered 24,688 examples of the 3 Series during the first 10 months of the year. Of those, 8,832 had a diesel engine, accounting for approximately 35.8% of the total. From the 318d to the mighty M340d, these versions use diesel engines with 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance.

As we reported in September, BMW confirmed to BMWBLOG that the new 3 Series Sedan (G50) will be offered exclusively with gasoline engines, either on their own or as part of a plug-in hybrid setup. There won’t be a diesel option, whether customers choose a regular 3 Series or its M Performance alter ego.

The End Of An Era

That’s quite a departure for a nameplate that has relied on diesel power for decades. The original E21 never received an oil-burner, but every subsequent generation, starting with the E30 in 1982, offered at least one diesel derivative. The 324d and 324td paved the way for increasingly popular models such as the 320d, which became one of the defining versions of the 3 Series in Europe.

The 320d, in particular, struck a sweet spot between performance, fuel economy, and everyday usability. It delivered enough performance to be enjoyable while remaining frugal on long-distance journeys. For company-car drivers and people who regularly cover serious mileage outside the city, it was often the obvious choice.

The new G50 initially launches with four-cylinder 318 and 320 versions, alongside the six-cylinder M350 xDrive. A plug-in hybrid derivative will follow in 2027, presumably reviving the 320e and/or 330e formula.

Are Plug-In Hybrids Or Electric Cars The New Diesel?

BMW is effectively betting that this combination will satisfy customers who previously gravitated toward diesel. The plug-in hybrid could prove particularly important if it offers a generous electric range without compromising long-distance efficiency. Meanwhile, buyers ready to ditch combustion altogether can opt for the electric i3, which shares the Neue Klasse design language and much of its technology with the gasoline-powered sedan while riding on a dedicated EV platform.

There are understandable reasons behind BMW’s decision. Developing and certifying another generation of diesel engines is becoming increasingly expensive as emissions regulations tighten. Euro 7 adds another layer of complexity, while diesel’s popularity across Europe has declined considerably over the years. From a business perspective, investing in gasoline and electrified powertrains might make more sense than reengineering the B47 and B57 to comply.

Still, the German registration figures show that demand hasn’t disappeared. Nearly 9,000 diesel-powered 3 Series cars found homes in Germany in just 10 months. That’s hardly an insignificant audience to leave behind.

The 3 Series Diesel Alternatives

The big question is whether BMW can convince traditional diesel customers to make the switch. Plug-in hybrids can deliver excellent efficiency, particularly for people who recharge at home or at work. However, once the battery runs out, highway fuel consumption becomes a much bigger consideration. That’s where a diesel-powered 3 Series has traditionally excelled.

The electric i3 offers another alternative, with BMW quoting a WLTP range of up to 906 kilometers (563 miles) for the i3 50 xDrive. Real-world highway range will naturally be lower, but the Neue Klasse platform brings significant improvements in efficiency and charging performance.

For now, the G20 will likely go down in history as the final diesel-powered 3 Series Sedan generation. Its successor is taking the model in a different direction, even as more than one in three German customers continue to choose diesel. BMW is clearly convinced that the future of the 3 Series doesn’t need an oil-burner. That being said, the latest registration figures suggest that plenty of buyers might disagree.

The 3 Series Diesel Isn’t Entirely Gone Yet

Technically, the diesel story isn’t quite over for the 3 Series. The Touring (G21) remains on sale, with production not scheduled to end until later in 2027. That gives wagon buyers a little more time to get a diesel-powered 3 Series before the current generation bows out.

Its successor, the G51, is expected to follow the sedan’s lead and abandon diesel power as well. If that happens, BMW will leave behind an increasingly important part of its European 3 Series heritage.

Source: Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA)