Article Summary The BMW M550i produces more torque, but the lighter M3 Competition xDrive accelerates to 60 mph two-tenths quicker.

The M550i combines effortless V8 performance with superior comfort, understated styling, and slightly more luxury.

The M3 Competition xDrive emphasizes everyday sedan practicality with sharper handling and more aggressive styling.

There’s more than one way to build a 523-horsepower sedan, apparently. Over the last few years, BMW has blessed us with two: the LCI G30 M550i xDrive and the G80 M3. The G30 M550i xDrive takes a familiar route, pairing a twin-turbo V8 with an executive sedan built to cover long distances comfortably. The G80 M3 Competition xDrive reaches the same output with two fewer cylinders and a more overt emphasis on performance. Both have four doors, five seats, automatic transmissions, and all-wheel drive. On paper, their jobs overlap a lot. But which one makes better use of that shared horsepower figure? For our first installment of By the Numbers, we’re choosing between two very different interpretations of the fast BMW sedan.

The V8: Much More Than Horsepower

The M550i’s first advantage is torque. Its V8 produces 74 pound-feet more than the M3’s inline-six, and maximum torque arrives at 1,800 rpm rather than 2,750 rpm. The M3 responds with a 285-pound weight advantage (it’s lighter), translating to a better power-to-weight ratio. BMW’s claimed sprint to 60 mph favors the M3, although only by two-tenths of a second.

That’s a relatively small disparity and deems the M550i impossible to ignore. In our original M550i test drive, its engine and transmission were highlights. The N63 V8 engine smoothly delivered enormous performance, while the automatic changed gears with little interruption to the experience. The result was a sedan that made going quickly feel remarkably undemanding. It’s almost the Rolls-Royce-ian experience of “effortless speed;” being wafted along rather than driving hard.

There’s an emotional argument here, too. For some enthusiasts, a V8 is reason enough to favor the larger car. Granted, there are just as many who deem an inline six the only acceptable engine layout for a BMW, much less an M3. Regardless, the N63 V8 engine is a joy to drive, rewarding every squeeze of the pedal with a satisfying sound and commensurate acceleration. Even better: you don’t need a race track—or even a curvy road—to get the most out of the car.

The M3 Has Perks, Too

A few tenths to 60 mph aren’t enough to make this comparison. The M3 really comes into its own when you start asking more of its chassis. Our earlier test of the G80 M3 Competition xDrive praised its precise responses and the traction available when accelerating through corners. That review covered the pre-facelift car, so its power figures differ from our 2025 contender. Nevertheless, it establishes how effectively the all-wheel-drive system complemented the M3’s handling. It’s also important to remember that BMW’s M xDrive behaves a bit differently than the xDrive all-wheel drive system found in the M550i. Added configurability and tuning make the M3 a very different beast to drive. Similarly, the S58 inline-six allows for a good bit more “revving-out” than the V8 in the M550i xDrive. The 7,000+ rpm redline feels properly sporting; but importantly, peak power output occurs around 6,000 rpm in both cars.

The M550i is capable in its own right. Our review found plenty to enjoy on a winding road, but also steering that communicated relatively little. Its priorities remained comfort and refinement. The M3’s appeal is the opportunity to take an ordinary drive and make it interesting through a satisfying sequence of corners. The M550i’s forte is how little effort it asks of you. Both approaches have merit, but for a driver who deliberately takes the longer route home, I’d choose the M3.

A Tale of Two Sedans

Specification BMW M550i xDrive LCI BMW M3 Competition xDrive LCI Engine 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six Horsepower 523 hp 523 hp Torque 553 lb-ft 479 lb-ft Transmission Eight-speed automatic Eight-speed automatic Driven wheels All four All four Curb weight 4,275 pounds 3,990 pounds Power/weight ratio (hp/lb) 0.122 0.131 BMW-claimed 0–60 mph 3.6 seconds 3.4 seconds Length 195.8 inches 189.1 inches Wheelbase 117.1 inches 112.5 inches Seats Five Five BMW M550i xDrive vs. BMW M3 Competition xDrive

Both being four-doors, the M3 and M550i xDrive seem, at first glance, tied. Each provide the same basic conveniences: rear doors, a usable back seat, and room for five. Choosing the M car doesn’t mean asking passengers to climb into the back of a coupe. Of course, the larger BMW still has a convincing comfort argument. Our M550i test praised its ability to absorb rough surfaces and cover long distances without tiring its occupants. The earlier M3 xDrive review, meanwhile, found the ride busy on uneven roads even in its softest setting. It became a more agreeable traveling companion on smoother pavement. For someone whose driving consists mainly of commuting and highway miles, that could settle the contest. A sharper chassis offers limited consolation when your daily route mostly serves up expansion joints.

There’s also a case to hand the styling point over to the M550i. Its restrained appearance suits the idea of an exceptionally fast everyday sedan. The M3’s more confrontational look will appeal to some buyers, but the G30’s subtlety is a substantial part of its charm. Incidentally, the LCI G80 M3 gets a more modern screen layout than the G30 M550i. There are, ironically, very few features limited to the G30 and not available to the G80; heated rear seats and a nicer sound system (Bower & Wilkins surround) spring to mind.

But Which One Wins?

Let’s be clear: neither car is a penalty box. And the M550i keeps it close. Its V8, comfort, very slim edge on features, and understated character offer an appealing combination. Particularly for drivers who want performance and plushness. If long-distance refinement were the deciding factor, it would take the win.

But for an enthusiast choosing one sedan to handle everyday life and make the occasional back road worth seeking out, our pick is the M3 Competition xDrive. It preserves the essential practicality that makes a sports sedan useful while placing greater emphasis on the part that makes one desirable: the drive.

The M550i asks you to trade some involvement for greater relaxation. The M3 asks you to tolerate a firmer ride in exchange for a more focused experience. Neither bargain is unreasonable. Matching horsepower gets these two BMWs into the arena. But the M3’s chassis wins the battle.