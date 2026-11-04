Although it misses out on the M350 xDrive's inline-six engine, this 320 version of the BMW 3 Series still has plenty going for it.

Article Summary BMW is putting the spotlight on the new 320, finished in Polarized Grey and equipped with the M Sport Package.

The interior features Digital White upholstery, paired with the optional Individual white steering wheel.

The large panoramic glass roof comes standard across the 3 Series lineup, but there's no longer a section that slides open.

Every article you’ve read, photo you’ve seen, or video you’ve watched has likely featured the 3 Series in M Performance trim. We’re here to interrupt the M350 xDrive coverage by putting the spotlight on a lesser version. The new 320 replaces the G20-generation 320i, dropping the “i” suffix as BMW will reserve the letter exclusively for electric models going forward.

Although it’s only a four-cylinder version, it’s not exactly a base 3 Series G50 either. Finished in Polarized Grey, the Dingolfing-built sports sedan comes with the optional M Sport Package. The eighth-generation model rides on 20-inch wheels with a two-tone finish and an intricate spoke design. Since this isn’t an M Lite model, BMW hides the exhaust tips underneath the bumper, bringing the car’s design even closer to that of the fully electric i3.

Under the hood is an evolution of BMW’s B48 engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline unit with mild-hybrid technology. The new 320 certainly won’t set your pulse racing, but with 208 hp and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft) of torque, it’s no slouch either. It takes a respectable 7.4 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) and continues accelerating until it reaches 149 mph (240 km/h).

It’s More Powerful But Much Heavier Than The Old 320i

Although it’s more powerful than the 320i it replaces, it has the same sprint time as its predecessor. A closer look at the spec sheet reveals why: the new 320 is 165 kilograms (364 pounds) heavier, bringing it to a rather porky 1,680 kg (3,704 lbs). In a recent article, we explained what has added the weight and why some of those extra kilos are unavoidable because of stricter safety regulations.

Getting back to the 320 at hand, BMW is showing off the new 3 Series’ Digital White interior. This particular car also has the matching Individual white steering wheel. Eagle-eyed readers will spot the optional head-up display, while the panoramic glass roof comes standard across the range. It doesn’t have a conventional sunshade because the climate comfort glazing prevents the cabin from heating up in the sun. However, there’s still a downside: you can no longer slide open a traditional sunroof.

BMW 3 Series Deliveries Start In Q1 2027

Series production got underway this week, with early adopters set to get behind the wheel starting in the first quarter of 2027. Mind you, the 320 isn’t the entry-level 3 Series. BMW assigns that role to a lower-powered 318, while the US lineup gets a more potent 330 positioned below the M350. The portfolio will expand next year with the launch of a plug-in hybrid, but a diesel engine isn’t part of the portfolio’s expansion.

Looking ahead, an M3 (G84) will crown the combustion-engine 3 Series lineup as early as 2028. However, rumors suggest it might do so without a manual gearbox or a pure rear-wheel-drive version. Another way to expand the 3 Series family could be a new Touring. If the more practical G51 wagon materializes, it should logically pave the way for another M3 Touring, which we’re hearing is internally known as the G88. Meanwhile, a fully electric i3 Touring is definitely coming in 2027 and may also get the M treatment as the ZA1.