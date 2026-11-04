Article Summary The 230-hp 128i trails the 235-hp 330Ci ZHP by only five horsepower, with both paired to six-speed manuals.

The ZHP has more torque and a slightly better power-to-weight ratio, while the 128i is lighter and more compact.

The comparison weighs the ZHP’s sharper factory setup and collectible appeal against the 128i’s chassis, skidpad performance, and ZF gearbox.

The BMW 128i and 330Ci ZHP are separated by a generation, but when you look at the numbers, the two sure seem a lot closer. The very barely newer 128i is only five horsepower shy of the ZHP, and both are rear-wheel-drive coupes with naturally aspirated inline-sixes and six-speed manuals. They share short wheelbases, a similar curb weight, and nearly identical power-to-weight ratios. So does the smaller 1 Series make the older ZHP’s performance package feel unnecessary?

Digging Into The Numbers

We’re comparing the E82 BMW 128i Coupe with a six-speed manual against an E46 BMW 330Ci with the ZHP Performance Package and a six-speed manual. The Performance Package brought higher-lift camshafts, revised intake and exhaust systems, a higher redline, a shorter final drive, and suspension and steering changes. The ZHP is as close as you can get to an M3 while still remaining in the standard 3 Series range. Meanwhile, the 128i was simply excellent out of the box—no options required. That said, you’d probably want some M Sport/Sport Package goodies. You get a sportier suspension, sport seats, M steering wheel, and more.

Specification E82 BMW 128i Coupe E46 BMW 330Ci ZHP Coupe Engine 3.0-liter naturally aspirated inline-six 3.0-liter naturally aspirated inline-six Horsepower 230 hp 235 hp Torque 200 lb-ft 222 lb-ft Transmission Six-speed manual Six-speed manual Driven wheels Rear Rear Curb weight 3,208 lbs 3,285 lbs Power/weight ratio (hp/lb) 0.0717 0.0715 Ind. tested 0–60 mph 5.8 seconds 5.6 seconds Dimensions (L × W × H) 171.7 × 68.8 × 56.0 in 176.7 × 69.2 × 53.9 in Wheelbase 104.7 in 107.3 in Seats 4 4

Both cars seat four. The ZHP’s tuned 3.0-liter engine makes 235 hp and 222 lb-ft, while the 128i’s 3.0-liter N52 engine produces 230 hp and 200 lb-ft. The power-to-weight figures above factory curb weights and horsepower divided by weight. The 0–60 mph claims both come from Car and Driver, which got quicker times in both cases than BMW’s estimates.

The ZHP and 128i Are So Close

There’s little separating these cars on paper. The 128i is 77 pounds lighter, but the ZHP’s five-horsepower advantage gives it a slightly better power-to-weight ratio. BMW also quoted the ZHP as 0.2 seconds quicker to 60 mph, which transfers to the C&D times. That’s close enough that the condition of a 20-year-old car, its tires, and its driver could matter more than any published gap. The 128i also has a shorter wheelbase and is five inches shorter overall. It’s the more compact coupe.

Comparing torque gets us the widest gulf between the two models. Frankly, 20 lb-ft (27 Nm) is certainly enough to notice, but probably not enough to decide this comparo. Especially considering the 128i’s peak torque is available slightly earlier, at 2,750 rpm. It comes a beat later for the ZHP, at 3,500 rpm. Horsepower is the opposite story: peak horsepower starts at around 6,000 rpm for the E46’s M54. The 128i makes you work slightly harder, with peak power occurring around 6,500 rpm. The small power delta and M54’s slightly more accessible horsepower (that still lives near the top of the rev range, thankfully) make it just barely more intriguing than the E82’s N52.

We’re tied one for one; 128i has better dimensions, the E46’s engine is the better buy. Let’s do some rapid-fire. The ZHP is slightly more exclusive/rarer, but it has also become quite expensive if you want a good one. Granted, it will also hold its value better than a base 128i. The 128i can counter that by being more accessible and less to worry about—especially if you’re a track rat. The E82 is more modern, implying additional amenities, but really there isn’t much: some E46s had Bluetooth, which is as much as you’ll get in an E82. Unless you count out-of-date maps, I guess. Wheel sizes range up to 18 inches for the 128i, and the ZHP got 18s standard (and 10mm wider tires on the back). Well, guess we’re still tied.

How on Earth Can One of These Win?

The ZHP has more power and a sharper setup, with wider rear tires and excellent steering. It has nostalgia on its side, and better aesthetics overall. But the 128i is the better car overall. Subjective experience tells me the E82 is both the more comfortable and capable chassis; skid pad tests from Car and Driver at least partially back that latter claim up. The ZHP managed 0.86 lateral gs on the skid pad, whereas the 128i (and 135i) achieved 0.89. The ZHP is definitely edgier and is by no means a bad car. But the 128i ekes out a few decisive victories—mainly in accessibility, size, and overall capability—that ultimately make it today’s By the Numbers winner.