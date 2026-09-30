Article Summary The G51 3 Series Touring should launch in the second half of 2027, built outside Munich.

BMWBLOG sources put the odds of a US-bound 3 Series Touring at 50:50.

The M350 sedan starts at $65,900 before destination, with 437 hp and xDrive standard.

The BMW M350 xDrive sedan was revealed only a day ago, and it already has a long roof. Digital artist Theottle has reworked the new G50 into a G51 3 Series Touring, keeping the M350’s four tailpipes and M-style mirrors and finishing the car in Fire Red.

These aren’t official images, but they’re more grounded than most renderings. The G51 will share its face, cabin, and hardware with the G50 sedan, so the main unknown is the shape of the rear end. Theottle carries the sedan’s lines back into a greenhouse that ends in an upright tailgate, which is how every 3 Series Touring has been shaped since the E30. Aside from the quad exhaust and the mirrors, a four-cylinder Touring with the M Sport package and a bright paint color would look almost the same.

What We Know About The G51 3 Series Touring So Far

BMW has spent 2026 going back and forth on the combustion Touring. Early in the year, the company looked ready to replace the G21 with nothing but the electric i3 Touring (NA1). That changed at the i3 sedan’s premiere in March, where Oliver Zipse, then BMW’s CEO, ended his presentation with a teaser silhouette of a “3 Series” Touring, not an “i3” Touring. Product chief Bernd Körber later described the teaser as technology-open. By May, BMWBLOG’s sources confirmed the G51 was going ahead with combustion engines.

The i3 Touring will be built in Munich alongside the i3 sedan. The G51 will not. The most likely plant is Dingolfing, where production of the G50 sedan starts in November. The combustion wagon should follow the i3 Touring and launch in the second half of 2027.

We expect Europe to get four-cylinder 318 and 320 models, a 330e plug-in hybrid, and the M350. Our sources say there are no diesels planned for the 3 Series Touring, just like it’s the case with the sedan. That’s a notable loss in Europe, where fleet and company-car buyers take a large share of Touring sales, although many of those customers have already moved to plug-in hybrids and EVs.

Is The New 3 Series Touring Coming To The US?

Maybe, but BMW hasn’t decided. America last got a 3 Series wagon with the F31, which was sold as the 3 Series Sports Wagon. BMW skipped the G21 in the US, and the G81 M3 Touring never came here either. BMW hasn’t sold a 3 Series Touring in the United States since 2019.

The M5 Touring is the reason this is being discussed again. When the i3 was revealed in March, Körber told BMWBLOG that BMW’s US product council had been talking about Tourings “for a long time” and that the company was “very much positively surprised” by how the M5 Touring sold. He also explained that Americans buy wagons for different reasons than Europeans do. In Europe, a Touring is about practicality and long trips. In the US, Körber said, “It’s purely the shape.”

In July, a well-known an insider claimed the G51 is coming to America in a single variant. Our own sources put the odds at about 50:50. As of today, that hasn’t changed.

Why The M350 Touring Is The Right Car For America

If BMW does bring the G51 to America, it should bring the M350 and nothing else. BMW’s own product chief has already said as much. At a 2025 event, Körber told BMWBLOG there is a US market for “more extreme Tourings.” He said he would never take the mass-market approach BMW uses in Europe, and he would always offer the top engine.

The M350 is the top engine until an M3 Touring arrives. In the US-spec sedan, it has a mild-hybrid B58 inline-six rated at 437 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque. Standard equipment includes xDrive, an eight-speed automatic, adaptive M suspension, M Yellow Lights, and a quad exhaust. BMW quotes 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds. A rear-drive Drift Moment mode is coming in 2027 as an over-the-air update. The sedan starts at $65,900 before a $1,350 destination fee. The US 3 Series lineup is only the 330, the 330 xDrive, and the M350 xDrive, so the M350 already sets the tone for the range.

The business case supports the same conclusion. Americans who buy wagons for “the shape” aren’t looking for a 330 wagon priced near an X3 that offers more space. They want something unusual, and they’ll pay for it, which the M5 Touring has already shown. However, that car costs around $130,000. An M350 Touring would likely come in at roughly half that price and would appeal to many of the same buyers who have been asking BMW for a G81 M3 Touring. A single, well-equipped variant also keeps the costs of US certification and crash testing manageable for a low-volume car.

It could also lead to something bigger. BMWBLOG has reported that the next M3 Touring, codenamed G88, will be built on the G51 and could arrive in late 2028 or 2029, and BMW has said it is considering the car for the US. If the M350 Touring sells in America first, it gives the M3 Touring a stronger case.

When Will BMW Reveal The Real 3 Series Touring?

The i3 Touring comes first, and the G51 should debut a few months later in 2027. Theottle’s renderings are the closest look we’ll get until then. BMW still has time to settle the US question, and we’d like to see the M350 Touring on American dealer lots.