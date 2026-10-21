The new Polish dealership brings a fresh design, modern customer facilities, and BMW’s electric 3 Series Sedan into the spotlight.

Article Summary BMW Bońkowscy has opened a new dealership in Stare Bielice, near Koszalin, Poland.

The showroom follows BMW’s latest design standards, with a fresh look, dedicated consultation areas, and a separate vehicle handover space.

The dealership also offers certified pre-owned BMWs and MINI models, alongside authorized servicing and repairs.

BMW is preparing to switch to direct sales in Europe in mid-2027, but that doesn’t mean traditional dealerships will suddenly go out of business. The German automaker still relies on its retail network to sell cars, arrange test drives, deliver new vehicles, and provide aftersales support.

In fact, BMW continues to invest in physical showrooms. The latest example is in Poland, where BMW opened a new dealership near the Baltic Sea coast. Built from the ground up, the new Bońkowscy facility in Stare Bielice, near Koszalin, follows the company’s Retail.NEXT concept. The aim is to create a more modern, customer-focused experience by combining digital solutions with personal interaction.

Located at 10a Koszalińska Street in Stare Bielice, the new facility brings new BMW models, certified pre-owned vehicles, and authorized BMW and MINI servicing together under one roof. It is BMW Bońkowscy’s fifth sales location, including the group’s temporary facility in Wrocław.

BMW’s New Polish Showroom Has An Illuminated Facade

The showroom spans 341 square meters (3,670 square feet) and includes a display area, dedicated consultation spaces, and a separate vehicle handover area. One distinctive architectural feature is the illuminated facade, which can light up in four different colors.

Customers can also browse BMW Premium Selection vehicles, which undergo a comprehensive 360-degree inspection and a service-history check. The certified pre-owned program includes a 24-month warranty valid throughout Europe. The service department has three work bays and handles authorized maintenance and repairs for both BMW and MINI models.

BMW isn’t focusing solely on the customer experience. The new facility has also received the BMW Group’s internal Green Building certification, recognizing its compliance with the company’s standards for sustainability, energy efficiency, and responsible resource use.

The project is part of a broader effort to modernize BMW’s retail network in Poland. According to BMW Group Polska, the country currently has 44 sales locations and 58 service locations for the brand. More than 70% of these facilities already operate under the Retail.NEXT concept. BMW also modernized 26 BMW and MINI dealerships to meet the new standard in 2025, with further investments underway.

Direct Sales Won’t Make Dealerships Obsolete

BMW’s continued investment in physical retail locations might seem at odds with its plan to introduce direct sales across Europe in mid-2027. However, the agency model isn’t designed to eliminate dealerships. Instead, it will give BMW greater control over pricing and customer relationships while keeping local retail partners involved in the buying process.

Under the new system, customers can move between online channels and physical showrooms, whether they’re configuring a car, arranging a test drive, or taking delivery. Dealers will act as intermediaries and receive a fixed commission for each vehicle sold rather than relying primarily on the difference between wholesale and retail prices.

That makes modern showrooms more important than ever. Even as more of the purchasing process moves online, many customers still want to see a car in person, explore its options, speak with an expert, and get behind the wheel before committing to a premium purchase.

BMW’s new facility near Koszalin reminds us that the future of car sales won’t necessarily be an online-only experience. Digital tools may change how customers buy their next car, but automakers still need a physical presence to support them before and after the sale.