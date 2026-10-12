More than 300 visitors turned out for the 10th annual MINI gathering in the Czech Republic, where 140 cars set a new attendance record.

Article Summary Organizers parked all 140 MINIs across the castle grounds, where participants also enjoyed a guided tour of the interiors.

The cars set off together from a MINI dealership in Brno, forming a colorful convoy on the way to Valtice Castle in South Moravia.

The special lineup included two MINI Roadsters, a Paceman, all MINI GP variants, and a unique MINI x DEUS EX MACHINA 24hrs special.

MINI owners love an excuse to get together, and a recent gathering in the Czech Republic delivered plenty of reasons to celebrate. The 10th annual MINI meeting, organized by local BMW dealer Renocar, drew a record 140 cars and more than 300 visitors, turning the historic Valtice Castle into a colorful showcase of the British brand’s past and present.

Held over the weekend, the anniversary event brought together longtime regulars and newcomers from across the Czech Republic and neighboring Slovakia. Participants traveled from cities including Prague, Liberec, and Ostrava, with the turnout demonstrating that MINI’s appeal extends well beyond the latest Cooper and Countryman models.

The gathering offered a diverse mix of generations and body styles. Two MINI Roadsters and a Paceman were among the more unusual arrivals, while enthusiasts could also admire every available variant of the sporty MINI GP. Plenty of owners brought personalized cars, adding even more variety to an already eclectic lineup.

Plenty To See, Including A One-Off MINI

One of the main attractions was the unique MINI x DEUS EX MACHINA 24hrs special. The collaboration between MINI and the Australian lifestyle brand Deus Ex Machina gave visitors something a little different to admire among the classic shapes and modern models.

The highlight came in the afternoon, when the convoy departed Renocar’s dealership in Brno and headed south toward Valtice Castle in South Moravia. All 140 cars arrived at the destination, where organizers parked the entire lineup on the castle’s historic grounds.

The MINIs lined the area around the fountain, the space alongside the riding hall, and the main approach to the castle. After a group photo, participants enjoyed a specially arranged guided tour of the castle’s interiors, courtesy of Renocar.

A MINI Gathering On A Maxi Scale

The event is another reminder that MINI’s appeal has always been about more than small dimensions and cheeky styling. From classic roadsters to modern performance models, the brand has cultivated a loyal following that enjoys celebrating its cars together. Getting 140 of them into a historic Czech castle makes for a pretty memorable birthday-style gathering, too.

With a new record set, Renocar’s anniversary meet shows that MINI’s appeal goes well beyond the latest models and their oversized screens. Whether it’s a Roadster, a quirky Paceman, or a modern GP, the little cars still have a big following. And judging by the turnout in Valtice, owners don’t need much convincing to take their beloved cars for a drive together.