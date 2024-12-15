MINI India is happy to report that its inaugural owners’ meet brought together an impressive number of cars. Over 100 cars gathered to celebrate the BMW-owned brand during a special event held in Bengaluru, the capital and biggest city of Karnataka. The southern Indian state hosted hundreds of members of the MINI community during a special one-day event.

During the first edition of the MINI United India, owners from Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and other cities brought their prized possessions. It was undoubtedly the biggest MINI ever in the country, with hundreds of people sharing their passion for the Oxford-based marque. After coming together at the meetup point, the cars hit the streets to create the largest MINI convoy in India.

In the world’s most populous country, MINI operates nine dealerships: Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and KUN Exclusive (Bangalore).

BMW launched the MINI Brand in India back in 2012. Earlier this year, the new gas-fueled Cooper S hatchback and electric Countryman were introduced locally. The cars are available at dealers and online as completely built-up units (CBU). The BMW Group operates a plant in Chennai, where it assembles several BMW models.

The BMW Group is having a great year in India, where sales during the first half of 2024 rose by 21%.

Source: MINI