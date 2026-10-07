Article Summary The iX3 M60 delivers 140 more horsepower than the iX3 50 xDrive and cuts the claimed 0–62 mph time by a full second.

Optional yellow running lights, unique exterior details, and sport seats give the M60 a distinct look without radically changing the cabin.

Exclusive M driving modes, a Boost button, and performance apps expand the M60’s capabilities, while its added power comes with reduced range.

Fast BMW fans—and the odd X3 enthusiast—have been clamoring for a quicker version of the BMW X3 since the X3 M left production back in 2024. BMW heard the call, but responded in a way that may only make around 50% of those fans feeling sated. Today, the brand debuted the quickest version of the new electric iX3, the iX3 M60. Perhaps not coincidentally, it debuted with the new iX4—and, you guessed it, iX4 M60. So, what does the M Performance version of BMW’s first Neue Klasse SUV gain? Power, presence, and a few tech tricks that might make it worth the premium.

Exterior Design

By far the most obvious addition to the iX3 M60—and the primary separator from its lower-tier brethren—are the hip new yellow running lights. Dubbed (daringly) “M Yellow Lights,” it’s the latest M-specific trend for new BMWs, and thus far has only appeared on M cars and M Performance cars. Notably, BMW specifically notes these are optional (read: cost more). The lighting signature continues to imply, rather than shout its M leanings via a “dashed-line” grille surround light and a little M motif on the grille.

There are some less subtle indications that you’re looking at the iX3 M60 and not a slower model. A model-specific spoiler on the back and M striping on the mirror caps, for example. Unique 21- and 22-inch wheels are available, too. Some additional gloss black details in the front and rear finish off the exterior aesthetics.

Interior Design

Inside, decidedly less changes between the two models. After all, the iX3 M60 is technically just a different trim, rather than a separate model altogether. Unique sport seats appear with illuminated M logos sitting in the headrests. Photos also depict a unique interior color scheme, which should help make the cabin feel a little more special. In fact, it’s a black/Adelaide Grey, which is a neat homage to the last-generation X3 M’s interior color scheme. A neat M-colored pattern appears on the dash, too. Overall, minor changes, but they might make a big difference to some people.

Performance

Surprise! The iX3 M60 makes more power than the other iX3 models. Power rises to a cosmic 603 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque (875 Nm), which is a 140-hp gain and 170 lb-ft (230 Nm) increase. That also makes the iX3 the most powerful X3 yet! BMW claims zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 3.9 seconds, which is a full second faster than the already powerful iX3 50 xDrive. Top speed rises, too; the iX3 M60 can achieve 149 mph. These are impressive figures, for sure. But really, it just makes you wonder what the eventual X3 M will offer. The more powerful M60 uses the same 108.7-kWh (usable) battery as the other models. Range? Unconfirmed for the U.S., but 754 km on the WLTP rating. Takeaway: it will do fewer miles than the slow one.

Technology

There are actually significant jumps forward in the technology department. That is, as long as you’re an enthusiast. New driving modes (M Sport and M Sport Plus) and a Boost button on the steering wheel add to the sense of occasion. Meanwhile, M-specific displays remind you that you ponied up for the fast model every time. BMW claims unique colors, graphics, and font distinguish the display from other iX3s; a power meter is also included. Neat. Other neat inclusions via specific in-car M apps include a “drag meter,” which measures acceleration, and “M Cockpit,” which allows drivers to configure individualized dashboards.

The iX3 M60 nudges the volume knob in the right direction. But it definitely falls short of twisting it off. We’ll just have to wait until BMW gives us another morsel regarding the next X3 M. Either way, we’re happy the iX3 M60 exists, even if it was a foregone conclusion. Which model are you taking home?