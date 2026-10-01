Article Summary That's 152 PS (150 hp) and 200 Nm more than the XM Label, the most powerful version of the XM that BMW builds.

It rides on staggered 24-inch MANHART Concave One forged wheels and gets an Akrapovič titanium slip-on exhaust.

MANHART hasn't announced a price, so pricing and delivery details are only available on request.

MANHART will build only 10 examples of the MHXM 900 Dubai Limited Edition, a G09 BMW XM tuned to 900 PS (888 hp) and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft). It’s aimed at customers in the United Arab Emirates and also marks the German tuner’s 40th anniversary. Brothers Wilfried and Günther Manhart opened the business in a small garage in Hückelhoven in 1986.

Each car gets a number, and the one MANHART presented is 03/10. The tuner’s earlier XM projects wore matte grey and leaned heavily on gold, but the Dubai edition goes the other way with porcelain white paint, champagne pinstripes, and an ivory cabin. MANHART calls the theme “Desert Couture.”

How Much Power Does The MHXM 900 Dubai Edition Make?

The extra muscle comes from MANHART’s MHtronik Powerbox, which works on the XM’s plug-in hybrid setup of the S68 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor. Combined output climbs to 900 PS (888 hp) and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft).

A regular V8 XM makes 653 PS (644 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), while the XM Label, the most powerful version BMW builds, is rated at 748 PS (738 hp) and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft). MANHART doesn’t say which of the two donated unit 03/10, but even compared to the Label, the Powerbox adds 152 PS and 200 Nm.

Those are the same figures MANHART quoted for the MHXM 900 builds it showed in 2024, so the Dubai edition brings nothing new under the hood. The tuner hasn’t published acceleration or top speed numbers. For reference, a stock XM Label does 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds.

An Akrapovič titanium slip-on exhaust is part of the package, and a wireless kit for it is optional. MANHART says further performance upgrades are available on request, although it doesn’t say how far it’s willing to go.

Porcelain White Paint, Champagne Lines, And Exposed Carbon Fiber

According to MANHART, the porcelain white paint with champagne signature lines is a nod to the traditional kandura robes worn by sheikhs. Contrast comes from a body kit made of clear-coated carbon fiber. The front end gets a spoiler lip and apron extensions, and carbon side skirts run along the flanks. At the back, there’s a diffuser with side extensions, a carbon strip between the taillights, and two spoilers.

The wheels are MANHART’s forged Concave One double-spoke design in gloss black with champagne accent lines. All four measure 24 inches in diameter, with 10-inch-wide wheels on 295/30 ZR24 tires up front and 12-inch-wide wheels on 355/25 ZR24 tires at the rear. Wheel spacers and H&R lowering springs push the wheels out and drop the body so the rims sit flush with the fenders.

An Ivory And Brown Cabin To Match The Exterior

The light theme continues inside, where the XM is upholstered in ivory leather paired with brown Alcantara and brown leather. MANHART also added plenty of exposed carbon fiber trim. In a city where summer temperatures routinely climb past 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), an ivory interior is arguably a more practical choice than black leather.

How Much Does The MHXM 900 Dubai Limited Edition Cost?

MANHART hasn’t announced a price. Pricing and delivery details are available on request through the MANHART website or directly from the company’s sales team in Cologne. What we do know is that production is capped at 10 numbered units.

BMW Is Scaling Back The XM, But MANHART Isn’t

BMW dropped the regular V8 XM from the US and Europe for the 2026 model year, leaving the Label as the only eight-cylinder version in those markets. The XM production is rumored to end in 2028 with a successor in doubt. MANHART, meanwhile, has been building MHXM 900s since 2024 and is now betting that the Gulf has 10 buyers for a numbered one. If any city can make a white XM on 24-inch wheels blend in, it’s Dubai.