From the booming 3 Series to the collapsing iX, here’s how every BMW model performed in the United States in the July-September interval.

Article Summary The X4, Z4, and 8 Series predictably had a bad quarter as all three models have already ended production, making their sales drops largely inevitable.

The X3 was the best-selling model, followed closely by the X5, while the 3 Series took last place on the podium.

Unsurprisingly, the XM is the worst-selling BMW currently in production.

BMW had a solid third quarter in the U.S., delivering 100,210 vehicles between July and September. That represents a 3.4% increase compared with the same period last year. Through the first nine months of 2026, BMW has sold 287,154 vehicles in the U.S., up 4.3% year over year.

But some interesting swings are hidden beneath that relatively healthy headline number. The biggest surprise might be the 3 Series, which looks like it’s having a very good year. BMW delivered 11,256 3 Series sedans in Q3, up a whopping 46.4% from the 7,689 sold during the same quarter last year. That brings the model’s 2026 tally to 29,987 units, up 37.3%.

That’s particularly interesting because BMW has just revealed the new-generation 3 Series. The G50 made its world debut a few days ago, meaning the outgoing model is entering the final stretch of its life just as sales surge. That said, M3 sales are bundled with those of the regular car, and we know the G80 will continue for a while.

Usually, you’d expect buyers to hold off when a replacement is right around the corner. Instead, Americans appear to be doing the opposite. Part of that could be because BMW is clearing out the current car before the new one arrives. Whatever the reason, the G20 is having one heck of a farewell tour.

The X3 And X5 Did The Heavy Lifting

Elsewhere in the lineup, the X3 was the best-selling model in the U.S. during the third quarter, with 22,457 units delivered between July and September. The X5 wasn’t far behind, finding 22,313 buyers during the same period. Together, just these two SUVs accounted for nearly 45% of BMW’s U.S. sales in Q3, once again highlighting just how important these two nameplates are to the brand’s lineup. Again, you’d think people would wait for the G65 since it’s just about to hit the market, but customers are still lining up to get the outgoing G05.

BMW sold just 121 iX SUVs in Q3, compared with 3,136 during the same period last year. That’s a staggering 96.1% collapse. Through September, the iX is down 63.9%, with just 3,566 units sold versus 9,878 at this point in 2025. Right now, calling the iX’s decline a slump feels generous. It’s more of a free fall. To be fair, BMW USA has ended allocations, and with the iX5 right around the corner, the iX’s downfall is hardly a surprise.

Equally predictable, the XM isn’t doing much better. BMW sold 355 of its controversial plug-in hybrid M SUV in Q3, down 12.8% from the 407 units sold a year earlier. Year to date, sales are down 6.6% to 1,141 vehicles. There’s no word about a mid-cycle facelift that could theoretically rejuvenate sales, and there’s also uncertainty regarding whether a successor is planned.

BMW’s Zombie Cars

The 8 Series is also heading in the wrong direction, but this one shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. BMW has already ended production, so there isn’t exactly a flood of fresh inventory heading toward U.S. dealers. We can say the same for the X4, which the company stopped making last November.

The same logic applies to the Z4, which fell 24.3% to 406 units in Q3. BMW (well, Magna Steyr) has also wrapped up production of the roadster, making dwindling sales more of a mathematical inevitability than a sign that Americans have suddenly fallen out of love with two-seat sports cars. Interestingly, Z4 sales are still up 23.7% for the year, thanks to a stronger first half.

As a final note, while the iX is dying in the U.S., the polarizing electric SUV continues in other markets. Even with the iX5 about to hit dealers, the iX is expected to remain in production until around mid-2028.