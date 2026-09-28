BMW is putting the electric SUV's fresh front end design under the spotlight with a giant illuminated display in São Paulo.

Article Summary BMW is showcasing the new iX3 50 xDrive with a giant illuminated grille in São Paulo.

Visitors to the JK Iguatemi Shopping Mall have until October 3 to check out the giant iX3 billboard, featuring its illuminated vertical kidney grille flanked by LED strips.

The second-generation BMW iX3 is the longest-range electric vehicle ever sold in Brazil.

BMW has found a new way to get people talking about the iX3 in Brazil: make its face absolutely enormous and stick it in a shopping mall. No, this isn’t a particularly elaborate Photoshop job or an AI-generated image. The automaker has installed an oversized illuminated representation of the new iX3’s front end at the JK Iguatemi shopping mall in São Paulo.

The unusual display will remain there through October 3, giving shoppers a close-up look at the Neue Klasse EV’s fully redesigned face without squinting at an actual car. BMW says the installation showcases the new iX3’s design language, with the retro-styled vertical kidney grille and LED headlights taking center stage. For added visual drama, the whole thing lights up at night.

The headlights illuminate toward the sidewalk to simulate an actual car, while LEDs embedded in the grille highlight the iX3’s distinctive front end. It’s essentially a giant grille acting as a very expensive piece of mall decor. BMW says the display is located in one of the shopping center’s most coveted luxury retail windows, which makes sense given that the iX3 is being positioned as the starting point for a major design overhaul.

The Longest-Range EV In Brazil

As we reported earlier this month, BMW gave the second-generation electric crossover its Brazilian public debut at the 2026 Festival Interlagos. The local-market version is the iX3 50 xDrive, with 469 horsepower, 645 Nm (476 lb-ft) of torque, and a 0-to-100 km/h (62 mph) time of 4.9 seconds. More importantly for Brazilian EV shoppers, the iX3 is the country’s longest-range electric vehicle.

The 50 xDrive is rated at 354 miles (570 kilometers) under Brazil’s Inmetro testing procedure. That’s considerably less than the 805 km (500 miles) BMW quotes under Europe’s WLTP cycle. It’s also less than the EPA range of 434 miles (698 kilometers) of its American cousin. Still, Brazil uses a more demanding test designed to better reflect local driving conditions, including heavy stop-and-go traffic. At the other end, the long-wheelbase iX3 has the highest official rating: 571 miles (919 kilometers) CLTC for the Chinese version.

The iX3 is therefore arriving in Brazil with some serious range bragging rights. BMW says the Neue Klasse SUV is hitting dealerships as we speak, following a pre-sale period that generated what the company describes as high customer demand. Pricing starts at R$582,950, and the M Sport Package comes standard. These 21-inch wheels come at no extra cost, as do the eight body colors and four interior themes buyers can choose from.

Go Bold Or Go Home

BMW has never been particularly shy about making a statement with its grilles, but this takes things to another level. Instead of asking shoppers to form an opinion about the iX3’s face by looking at an actual car, BMW decided São Paulo needs a giant illuminated version of it. Looking back, it reminds us of the M3/M4’s XXL-sized kidney grille BMW installed at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon.

Meanwhile, if you’re walking through a Brazilian shopping mall in the next few days and suddenly encounter a gigantic glowing BMW grille, don’t panic. It’s not the apocalypse. It’s just Neue Klasse marketing, and apparently the kidneys have officially escaped the car.