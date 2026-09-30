The G70 7 Series and i7 get BMW Individual Two-Tone paints from autumn 2026, plus a digital interior mirror and pre-heating.

Article Summary Space Silver metallic is the contrasting color for five of the eight new combinations.

Two Dual-Finish options pair a matte Frozen paint with a gloss metallic of a similar shade.

A digital interior mirror and pre-heating are also new options for both models.

BMW is adding eight new two-tone and dual-finish (confusing a bit) BMW Individual paint finishes to the 7 Series and the i7 from fall 2026. Four of the eight use BMW’s matte Frozen paints, and all eight are offered with every engine variant, so the powertrain doesn’t limit the choice. The new combinations start from colors BMW Individual already offers on its flagship. Some go further than a silver contrast over a dark body. For two of them, the contrast comes from the finish rather than the color.

Which Two-Tone Colors Can You Order On The 7 Series And i7?

Here is the full list, with the vehicle color first and the contrasting color second:

BMW Individual Two-Tone Black Sapphire metallic with Space Silver metallic

BMW Individual Two-Tone Aventurine Red III metallic with Space Silver metallic

BMW Individual Two-Tone Tanzanite Blue II metallic with Space Silver metallic

BMW Individual Two-Tone Vancouver Green metallic with Space Silver metallic

BMW Individual Dual-Finish Frozen Space Silver metallic with Space Silver metallic

BMW Individual Two-Tone Frozen Tanzanite Blue III metallic with Frozen Space Silver

BMW Individual Dual-Finish Frozen Black metallic with Black Sapphire metallic

BMW Individual Two-Tone Frozen Space Silver metallic with Frozen Tanzanite Blue III metallic

Dual-Finish Paints Mix Matte And Gloss In One Color

The two most interesting options are the ones BMW calls Dual-Finish. Judging by the pairings, each one combines a matte Frozen paint with a gloss metallic of the same or a closely related shade. Frozen Space Silver gets Space Silver metallic as its contrast, and Frozen Black is paired with Black Sapphire metallic. On a car the size of a 7 Series, the split should read as a change in texture more than color. That makes it a quieter kind of two-tone than silver against red or green.

The Frozen Tanzanite Blue III and Frozen Space Silver combination works in both directions. Buyers can pick a blue car with silver contrast or a silver car with blue contrast, and both halves stay matte. That is a lot of matte paint to live with, since Frozen finishes need more care when it comes to washing and stone chips. Anyone ordering a BMW Individual flagship is probably prepared for that.

Among the gloss options, Vancouver Green and Aventurine Red III over Space Silver are the boldest. They give the 7 Series an almost coachbuilt look. That suits a sedan this large better than a single dark color trying to make it look smaller.

Digital Interior Mirror And Pre-Heating Join The Options List

BMW is also adding two new options to the 7 Series and the i7: a digital interior mirror and pre-heating. A digital interior mirror uses a rear camera feed on a screen in place of conventional glass. That helps when rear passengers, headrests, or a rear sunshade block the view out the back window. BMW hasn’t shared further details on either feature.

When Can You Order The New Paints, And What Do They Cost?

The new paint finishes are available from fall 2026, according to BMW. Pricing hasn’t been announced. We’ll update this story once US pricing and ordering details are confirmed.