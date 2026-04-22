Article Summary The 2027 BMW 7 Series can be ordered with a rearview camera built into the parcel shelf.

Drivers can switch between using the regular rearview mirror and its digital twin.

BMW will offer the digital mirror from November 2026, but it'll also be available for cars built prior to that date as a retrofit.

It’s been over a decade since carmakers began fitting digital rearview mirrors. At the flip of a switch, drivers can choose between the traditional mirror and its digital counterpart, which displays a feed from a rear-facing camera. It’s especially useful when tall passengers or large objects obstruct the view, rendering the conventional glass mirror ineffective.

BMW may be late to the digital rearview mirror party, but it’s good to see the feature finally debut on a production model. As expected for a tech-heavy flagship, the 7 Series facelift leads the way for the Bavarian brand. It comes standard on models equipped with the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen. That’s hardly a surprise, given that the large 8K display folds down from the ceiling and blocks the driver’s rearward visibility.

Customers won’t necessarily have to opt for the rear-seat entertainment system to get the digital mirror. The additional camera mounted in the rear parcel shelf will also be available as a standalone option. Whether you want the Theatre Screen or not, that’s your choice. In our exclusive interview with the 7 Series’ product manager, Max Hubert demonstrated how the system works. He also confirmed that drivers can easily switch back to the traditional mirror.

Although the 7 Series LCI enters production in July, vehicles equipped with the digital mirror won’t roll off the assembly line in Dingolfing until November. Can’t wait until then? Not a problem. BMW will offer the rear camera as a retrofit for cars built before that date.

Hopefully, the 7 Series is just the beginning, with other models set to follow in the coming years. While some modern in-car tech can feel gimmicky, a digital rearview mirror is genuinely useful regardless of body style. The G70 arguably benefits the most, given its large rear-mounted screen. With the mid-cycle facelift, the Theatre Screen now comes with a built-in camera, enabling Zoom calls.

The Theatre Screen was once exclusive to the 7er, but the long-wheelbase 5 Series available in China can also be equipped with it, effectively turning the slightly smaller sedan into a rolling cinema. With the 5er due for a mid-cycle facelift in 2027, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it gain an optional digital rearview mirror as well.

As you’re probably aware, some automakers have taken things further by replacing traditional side mirrors with cameras. However, these so-called virtual mirrors are only legal in certain regions and require additional displays inside the cabin. For now, BMW isn’t offering that solution, but the digital interior mirror is a solid first step.