Article Summary The electric X5 will open for European orders on October 8, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in early 2027.

Only the iX5 60 xDrive is available at launch, but cheaper and more expensive versions are likely in the pipeline.

This showcar from the Goodwood Festival of Speed is decked out with options.

BMW is giving us a closer look at the new iX5, and if the electric SUV looks familiar, there’s a good reason. This is the same right-hand-drive example that made its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed back in July. Now, the company’s UK branch has put together a walkaround video that shows off the first-ever X5 without a combustion engine in much more detail.

Finished in Grey Pine metallic and equipped with the M Sport Package, this particular iX5 is anything but a base-spec example. It rides on 22-inch wheels and features a generous helping of optional equipment, giving us a good idea of how BMW’s electric X5 will look when customers start ticking the options boxes. Being a UK-spec version, it’s also a good opportunity to see the iX5 with a right-hand-drive layout.

Since we mentioned the interior, BMW dressed it up in Individual Smoke White leather with a matching steering wheel. It also has the Individual Clear & Bold package with genuine slate trim on the center console, an option all early X5s will have. Only after a few months of production will BMW allow customers to untick the box on the options list.

The BMW iX5 Lineup Is Likely To Grow

At launch, there will be just one electric version of the new X5: the iX5 60 xDrive. However, it’s reasonable to expect additional models at both ends of the lineup. We wouldn’t rule out a cheaper 50 xDrive or a more expensive M70 xDrive, not to mention a full-blown M. And just like the X5 with cylinders instead of electrons, all variants will be made in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The timing of BMW UK’s walkaround is particularly interesting because the iX5 is nearing the ordering phase. From what we’ve heard, the company plans to open the European configurator on October 8, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in early 2027.

Many More Neue Klasse Electric SUVs Are Planned

And if the iX5 is somehow not big enough for your needs, you have two options: move to China to buy the new long-wheelbase version or wait until next year for BMW to roll out the second-generation X7 with a fully electric iX7 counterpart. With both the X5 and X7 getting the EV treatment, there’s no room left in the lineup for the iX. The polarizing electric SUV will reportedly end production in mid-2028.

The Neue Klasse product offensive in the X lineup will also bring an iX4 later this year, followed by the next-generation iX1 with rear-wheel drive in 2027 and a larger iX6 in 2028. BMW will give the iX2 a significant mid-cycle facelift, bringing the baby Sports Activity Coupe in line with the brand’s new design language. However, unlike the iX1, the coupe-styled cousin may stick to its current platform.

Video: BMW UK / YouTube