MINI will cross 1,500 miles of western terrain with no GPS, in a model it won't reveal until just before the start.

Article Summary MINI USA is entering the Rebelle Rally for the first time with a new adventure-oriented variant that it won't reveal until a global debut just before the event.

Driver Felicia Killman and navigator Erika Ferrer will cover 1,500 miles using only a map and compass, because GPS is banned.

Three BMW Group engineers prepared the car as a side project, with hardware from HRD, Thule, Morimoto, DealerTire, and others.

MINI USA is sending an unrevealed, adventure-oriented model to the Rebelle Rally, the brand’s first time in the event. The car has already been fully prepared, but MINI won’t show it until a global reveal scheduled just before the rally starts on October 7, 2026. Behind the wheel is Felicia Killman, with Erika Ferrer navigating. The two recently saw the finished car for the first time and will cover 1,500 miles of western terrain in it. That’s all MINI is saying about the model for now. We don’t know its name, its powertrain, or what it’s based on.

Map, Compass, And Nothing Else

The Rebelle isn’t a speed contest in the traditional sense. It’s a navigation rally, and GPS is banned for the entire event. Crews rely on maps and a compass, which puts as much pressure on the navigator as on the driver. The car’s infotainment system essentially gets the week off. Killman and Ferrer have trained in the dunes, on rocky ground, and on loose surfaces where throttle and steering inputs have to be measured. They’ve also worked on map and compass fundamentals, with sessions built around muscle memory and decision-making under pressure.

Killman said seeing the finished car was one of those “oh boy, we’re actually doing this” moments. “We’ve had an opportunity to complete various trainings in the dunes, on rocks, and with the maps and compass, but pretty soon it’s just Erika and me, the MINI, and 1,500 miles to figure it out,” she added. Ferrer’s biggest concern isn’t the car. “This rugged looking SUV is impressive – I won’t pretend otherwise – but the training that kept me up at night was mastering navigation,” she said, pointing to reading terrain, trusting the compass over instinct, and knowing when to slow down and recheck a bearing.

A Side Project For Three BMW Group Engineers

The build was handled by BMW Group engineers James Wallace, Dennis Heaphy, and Eran Garma, who fit it around their regular jobs. MINI describes it as a passion project, and the focus has been off-road durability rather than outright performance. “For every bracket, every mount, every panel, we gave thought to what happens when it’s in such rigorous conditions forty miles from pavement, and that’s only something you can solve by testing, adjusting, and testing again,” Wallace said.

Lots of Sponsors Involved.

Much of the rally-specific equipment comes from outside suppliers:

Thule: roof rack and cargo system for extra gear.

DealerTire: a full set of all-terrain tires plus spares.

Pelican Cases: weatherproof cases for the team’s critical gear.

Morimoto Lighting: roof- and grille-mounted auxiliary lights.

Heinlein Racing Development (HRD): the skid plate and interior mounting systems. The New Jersey shop has roots in IMSA and World Challenge.

Peak Design: bags and luggage.

GoPro: cameras to document the team from training through the competitive stages.

MINI Motoring Protection: part of MINI Financial Services, covering travel, vehicle shipping, media support, and giveaways.

MINI hasn’t named the model, but Ferrer’s description of it as a “rugged looking SUV” narrows the field. Based on the photos, there is no doubt this is based on the U25 MINI Countryman. We will have a chance to drive the car next month and will share more details.