Article Summary Bimmer Invasion filled seven themed halls at the Fairplex in Pomona with roughly 1,500 indoor show cars and close to a thousand more outside, pushing the total at around 1500 BMWs.

Indoor display spots are capped and application-only, which is why the build quality runs higher here than at open-lot BMW shows.

The Vintage Vault and Taste the Rainbow make the show useful as research: 40 years of BMW history in one room, and BMW Individual paint you can judge in person before you order.

One of 67 E90 M3 CRTs sat unroped at the front of the Ultimate Hall, and that tells you most of what you need to know about how this show operates. The first car I saw at the 2026 Bimmer Invasion in Los Angeles was a BMW M3 CRT. Not behind a rope, not under plexiglass, not with a security guy standing next to it.

Just parked at the head of the Ultimate Hall where anyone could lean in and look at the Sakhir Orange stitching. BMW built 67 of them in 2011, all Frozen Polar Silver with Melbourne Red accents, none sold in the US, and the car is still years away from being 25-year import eligible here. EAG brought it anyway and left it open. It was my first time at the LA show, and I spent two days there. I still don’t think I saw everything.

Seven Halls, About 100 Vendors, And More Cars Than You Can Do In One Pass

The show ran Saturday, September 12 at the Fairplex in Pomona, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM, which sounds like plenty of time until you’re standing in Hall 4 realizing you have three more to go plus everything outside. Seven indoor exhibit halls this year, up from five when the show was last here. The Fairplex has roughly 325,000 square feet of indoor exhibit space across its buildings, and Bimmer Invasion filled seven of them, then used the outdoor grounds for the judged show, vendor row, and general registration. The Bimmer Invasion owners put the overall show area at around 1,500 cars. The organizers were expecting 10,000 people. Their West Palm Beach show in April drew over 15,000.

The vendor count is about 75, which doesn’t sound like much written down and feels like a lot when you’re walking it. The passport program ties them together: collect all 40 stamps from participating booths, turn in the booklet, and you’re entered to win $5,000 in cash, a Fortis Marinemaster M-44, or a set of Continental tires. It’s a scavenger hunt that quietly forces you to visit booths you’d otherwise walk past, which is good for the vendors and, honestly, good for you.

The Builds Look Different Out West

I asked Ken Fong of Bimmer Invasion to pick a favorite child between the two coasts and he answered immediately: West Coast. His reasoning was that the East Coast show leans toward power and the LA cars lean toward aesthetics. Wheels, stance, carbon, paint. He’s a self-described aesthetics guy, so he’s biased, but walk both halls and you’ll see what he means. The quality of execution here is a step above what I see at most BMW gatherings. Fitment is sorted. Wheel and tire combinations look chosen rather than ordered. Very little of the “I bought a coilover kit and slammed it” energy that shows up at open-lot events.

That’s partly by design. Indoor display cars have to apply and get approved, and the halls have hard caps: 50 VIP cars in the Ultimate Hall, 35 each in 40 Years of M3, M Division, and Motorsport Legends, 30 each in Vintage Vault, F8x vs. G8x, and Taste the Rainbow, 16 in the Wheel Gallery. Most of those sold out in August.

The Wheel Gallery is the clearest example. BBS on one side, HRE on the other, facing each other, eight cars each. Ken described it as going shopping, and he’s right. You can see a set on an F80 M3 and the same design on a G80 four feet away, which is worth more than any configurator render.

Taste The Rainbow Is The Smartest Exhibit At The Show

This is the hall where BMW Individual paint gets its own room. Two rainbows facing each other, one car approved per color, and, importantly, no wraps. Every one of these is paint. I counted somewhere around 30 colors. What makes it work is a small detail: there’s a plaque on the floor in front of each car with the color name and the code. I’d been shooting in there the night before and knew maybe half of them by sight. The plaques fill in the rest, so someone who’s been circling an order sheet for months can walk the row and settle it.

My own pick was a Silverstone car with a genuine blue hue to it, which I’d been told is one of three in America painted that way.

40 Years Of M3, And The Hall That Got Me

BMW is marking 40 years of the M3 this year, so there’s a hall for it. E30 through G80, lined up so you can read the color history off a single row: Imola Red, Cedar Red, Laguna Seca Blue. The car I kept going back to was an E46 wagon converted to M3 spec, but there were plenty others that would steal the show.

F8x vs. G8x, And A Hall For Race Cars

The F8x vs. G8x Arena is exactly what it sounds like. F87 M2, F80 M3, and F82 M4 on one side, G8x on the other, facing off, and you pick. Watching people work through that in a room where both are ten feet apart is more productive than any forum thread.

Motorsport Legends is new this year. Race cars, drift builds, drag cars, and a BMW motorcycle display will satisfy a different crowd as well. There’s a retired BMW M8 GTE race car in there from Turner Motorsport, a car people wrote off as too heavy, yet it was quite successful in IMSA.

The BMW Performance Driving School had a presence too, signing people up for track days, and I’d argue that booth is a must. A lot of people buy an M3 or M4, take it to a back road, and find a tree. The school is the fix for that.

The Vintage Vault Is Where The History Lesson Happens

Presented by PSI and E30 Mob, this hall takes anything produced in 2001 or earlier. My first car was an E30, so this room was always going to work on me, but it earns it on merit. 2002s, a 2002 Turbo, E39 M5s, and E30s everywhere. The one that stopped me was a Polizei-liveried E30 running a single turbo. It’s been making the rounds since West Palm Beach and it still breaks necks, mostly because the livery is done properly rather than as a costume.

Yes, There Are Supras, And They Have Their Own Exhibit

There were A90 Supras in the Ultimate Hall, which prompted the obvious question. Ken’s answer was that they took a poll internally and decided the Supra counts as a BMW. There’s an eight-car Bupra Collection exhibit, presented by RamAir, and a Best A90/A91 Supra award. The show’s non-BMW exceptions are MINI, Rolls-Royce, and the MK5 Supra. You can argue with that, and plenty of people in the hall were, but the B58 is a BMW engine and the car was co-developed in Munich, so the argument doesn’t go very far.

Go, And Give Yourself The Whole Day

The show started in 2020 with 500 cars in a high school parking lot, masks on, during COVID. Ken was straightforward about it: social media carried them through the shutdown because everyone was stuck on a phone. Six years later they’re running two shows a year across both coasts, and the cars driving in are coming from further out than you’d think. A father and son drove an M2 CS and an M2 from the Tri-State area, others came from Europe.

I’ll be honest about what I think the show is actually for. If you already own a BMW and you’re trying to figure out what to do to it, this is a better research tool than anything online. You can see the paint in daylight, see the wheel on the right chassis, talk to the person who did the work, and walk away with a plan. And if you don’t own one yet, the Vintage Vault gives you 40 years of context in twenty minutes.

Tickets ran $45 for general admission up to $300 for the VIP spectator experience, with show car entry between $60 and $185, plus $25 for parking that goes to the Fairplex. Next up is West Palm Beach in 2027.

[Photos: @alekosmedia / @grizzly__media]