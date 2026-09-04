Article Summary The BMW 220 Gran Coupe original starts at ¥4.98 million, saving buyers ¥380,000 compared with the M Sport model.

BMW retained the 170-horsepower mild-hybrid powertrain, navigation, Driving Assist, and Digital Key Plus.

The new model expands BMW Japan’s “Original” strategy of offering lower-priced versions with carefully reduced standard equipment.

BMW is lowering the cost of entry into the 2 Series Gran Coupe range in Japan. The newly introduced BMW 220 Gran Coupe original carries a starting price of ¥4.98 million, making it the only version of the compact four-door to slip below the psychologically important ¥5 million mark and one of the least-expensive new BMWs Japanese buyers have access to. Sales have already started, while customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in September.

A More Affordable 2 Series Gran Coupe

Until now, the least expensive version available in Japan was the BMW 220 Gran Coupe M Sport. That model currently costs ¥5.36 million ($34,342), meaning the new original saves buyers ¥380,000 ($2,435)—or a little more than seven percent. It also undercuts the diesel-powered 220d Gran Coupe M Sport, priced at ¥5.56 million, by an even greater margin.

BMW achieved the lower price by “carefully selecting” the car’s standard equipment. However, the company has not provided a comprehensive list explaining exactly what buyers lose compared with the M Sport model. Based on the positioning, sportier appearance items and some comfort equipment are the most likely candidates, but an updated Japanese specification sheet will be needed for a precise comparison. More importantly, the company has retained several of the features buyers are likely to value most. Navigation, Driving Assist, Digital Key Plus, and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant all remain standard. The result should feel like a simplified 2 Series Gran Coupe rather than a dramatically stripped-down model.

The 48-Volt Hybrid Powertrain Remains

If you’re wondering, BMW didn’t tone down the powertrain to reach the lower price, either. The 220 Gran Coupe original keeps the same 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder B38 engine, seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and 48-volt mild-hybrid system used by the M Sport version. Together, the engine and electric motor produce 170 horsepower and 280 Nm (207 pound-feet) of torque. The electric motor is integrated into the transmission, allowing it to support the gasoline engine during acceleration, recover energy under deceleration, and provide smoother engine restarts.

Those figures are modest, but they suit the 220’s role as the accessible member of the lineup. Buyers seeking substantially more performance can still move up to the M235 xDrive Gran Coupe, which costs ¥7.44 million (around $47,680) in Japan.

BMW’s “Original” Strategy Expands

The new model also continues BMW Japan’s broader use of the “original” designation. Rather than representing a special edition, the name identifies a more affordable configuration that retains the vehicle’s core technology while reducing its standard equipment. BMW has already applied the same formula to other models, introducing an X2 sDrive20i Original alongside the new Gran Coupe. A 1 Series version came earlier this year by way of the 120 Original.

A ¥380,000 discount doesn’t really reposition the 2 Series Gran Coupe’s position in the Japanese market. But bringing the starting price below ¥5 million makes BMW’s smallest four-door even more approachable. Even more impressive, BMW’s done so seemingly without compromising key features or diminishing performance capabilities. For buyers uninterested in paying extra for the M Sport treatment, the 220 Gran Coupe original is a more sensible choice.