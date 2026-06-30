Article Summary The BMW iX5 Hydrogen is confirmed for production and will launch after the rest of the G65 X5 lineup.

BMW claims 466 miles of range and refueling in under five minutes thanks to a new flat hydrogen storage system.

Seven carbon-fiber tanks store up to 7 kg of hydrogen, while the Toyota-co-developed Gen3 fuel cell is 25% more compact.

The electric iX5 might get the headlines for its intriguing range and many electrical innovations. The M Performance variant of the G65 chassis X5 might allure for its impressive inline-six power and wicked 612 horsepower (450 kW). But arguably the most novel model of the newest BMW X5 is the one we have the fewest details on: the confirmed-for-production iX5 Hydrogen. While the iX5 Hydrogen isn’t releasing alongside the rest of the G65 stable, BMW claims it’s coming and launching “at a later stage.” However, BMW did release a handful of specs that give us a better look at how the iX5 Hydrogen is shaping up as it nears its production debut.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen Range, Charging, and Performance

The first hydrogen-powered BMW production, the iX5, kicks things off the right way. BMW claims the new BMW Hydrogen Flat Storage System — more on that in a minute — integrates with a high-voltage battery to provide a total range of 750 kilometers (466 miles). If you were wondering, that’s right in the middle of BMW’s quoted range for the all-electric iX5 xDrive60 (645 – 845 km/401 – 525 miles). BMW claims the iX5 Hydrogen can refuel in as little as under five minutes.

Much of the reason BMW’s hydrogen range is competitive against even more traditional EVs comes down to flat tank storage system. It allows storage of up to 7 kg of hydrogen via seven high pressure tanks made of carbon fiber composites. The Gen3 fuel cell system — co-developed with Toyota — is also 25% more compact than the previous generation, which pays obvious dividends in fuel storage. Another benefit of this sleek storage solution? BMW claims there’s zero room lost inside the cabin, relative to the all-electric iX5. BMW has already proven itself masterful at streamlining production of models with different drivetrains, and the iX5 Hydrogen is no different in that sense. It will be produced on the same production line as other X5 models.

Performance specs — like 0-60 times or even concrete horsepower/torque figures — are TBD. What we do know is that, like the iX5, the iX5 Hydrogen relies on BMW’s Heart of Joy system. We also know that an available M Sport Package is coming, which will likely enable mild performance gains via meatier tires, possibly bigger brakes, and some styling changes. Like other X5s, the hydrogen-powered model will be available with xDrive.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen Size and Dimensions

BMW doesn’t specifically call out any differences between the electric iX5 and Hydrogen iX5. So, expect specifications regarding size to be more or less the same between the two. Like the regular iX5, the Hydrogen iX5 will measure 196.6 inches (4,994 mm) long and 78.7 inches (2,000 mm) wide. Standing 68.8 inches (1,748 mm) tall, the iX5 Hydrogen should also identical storage space as the non-hydrogen EV. So, expect between 655 and 1,850 liters (23.3 – 65.3 cubic feet) of cargo space. Note: these estimates are based on European standards. For U.S. customers, a different standard is used and it will reflect additional cargo capacity about on-par with what the current X5 offers. Expect the iX5 Hydrogen to weigh somewhere around what the iX5 weighs: 2,900 kg (6,393 pounds).

We have a lot of information about the iX5 Hydrogen. But there are still a few details missing that we’re sure BMW will make public as the vehicle’s official launch draws near. Most likely, sometime closer to production start in 2028. This is probably the most competitive hydrogen vehicle ever to hit the market; so to say it matters would be a huge understatement. Stay tuned for more specifics as we get them.