BMW is a German company — not a statement that will ruffle any feathers. But in today’s increasingly global economy, the lines have never been less clear. Case in point: BMW was the largest automotive exporter by value in the United States in 2025. It shouldn’t really come as a surprise. After all, the brand claimed the top spot last year, too, and for nine consecutive years between 2022 and 2014. From 2014 through the end of last year, the brand’s export value totaled more than $113 billion.

BMW: Top Auto Exporter in 2025

According to data released by the U.S. Department of Commerce, BMW led automotive exports last year. BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina plant exported almost 200,000 SUVs, including the BMW X3 and BMW X5. The total value hovered around $9 billion. Those nearly 200,000 vehicles made their way to almost 120 different countries. Considering total assembly for BMW X vehicles was 412,799 — the third-highest total in the plant’s 32-year history — that means almost half of all BMW X vehicles are destined for countries outside the United States.

While a huge accomplishment — and some killer numbers — last year marks a small downturn from the year preceding. In 2024, export numbers scraped 225,000 vehicles with an estimated export value exceeding $10 billion. Instead of exporting around half of BMW X production, BMW claims it exported 63% of all BMW X models. The brand is down relative to 2022, too. That year, BMW exported over 227,000 vehicles at a value of around $9.6 billion. That year also saw a high point for total production of BMW X models at 416,301. Since 2014, BMW exports account for 3 million vehicles total. Primarily, BMWs make their way from the U.S. via ports in Charleston, Brunswick, Jacksonville, Everglades, and Baltimore. However, a handful — just 14,000 last year — BMWs are also exported via rail.

BMW Spartanburg Production, Looking Forward

BMW manufactures BMW X models from the X3 to X7 at Spartanburg. The XM, too. The automaker has confirmed that at least six electric vehicles will be manufactured there by 2030, likely including the next-generation BMW G65 X5. More immediately, the brand claims EV production in Spartanburg should start from later this year. A $700-million investment in a Woodruff battery assembly plant signals clear intent that the brand is not fooling around with U.S.-based EV production. Despite the financial commitment, hard details remain scarce. With X4 production officially ceased and the BMW X5 also closing out production sometime this year, BMW has its work cut out for it if it wants to top this year’s export list. We’ll just have to wait and see which EVs get U.S. production as the year unfolds.