The droptop 4 Series arrives unusually late in Argentina, where BMW will sell the G23 exclusively as the M440i xDrive.

Article Summary The M440i xDrive Convertible is only the second 4 Series model offered in Argentina, joining the 430i Coupe.

Priced from $106,900, it arrives just in time for Argentina’s spring.

The local debut took place at a race track in La Plata as part of the BMW Experience event.

With the Z4 and 8 Series out of the picture, the 4 Series is now the only convertible in BMW’s vast lineup. That’s only temporary, as spy photos have revealed that a two-door i4 with a folding roof is a matter of when, not if. In the meantime, the G23 is your only solution for open-air driving. That said, if you hurry, you can probably still find an unsold Z4 or 8 Series Convertible at a dealer.

The 4er with unlimited headroom arrives super late in the Argentine market, but just in time for this year’s spring season. The luxury automaker brought its sole surviving cabrio to the Autódromo Roberto Mouras in La Plata for another edition of the BMW Experience event. It’s not just for show, as customers can already order one, strictly as an M Performance model.

The M440i xDrive Convertible is only the second 4 Series flavor offered in Argentina, following the 440i Coupe. Made in Germany, the M Performance cabrio costs an eye-watering $106,900 due to steep import duties and other taxes and fees. That’s a massive $28,350 more than what Americans pay for the same car. If the sticker price isn’t an issue, BMW sweetens the pot with heated, electrically adjustable front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Long List With Standard Equipment

As standard equipment, the M Lite 4 Series Convertible also gets dual-zone automatic climate control and a retractable wind deflector to reduce turbulence. BMW throws in a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and plenty of goodies on the outside. These include adaptive LED headlights, laser taillights, and 19-inch black or two-tone wheels.

While some markets, such as the United States, also get the M440i with rear-wheel drive, the version for Argentina is strictly AWD. Speaking of what BMW sells in other countries, Europe gets one of the most unusual cars in the lineup: an M440d xDrive Convertible with an inline-six diesel engine.

Imported from Dingolfing, the 4 Series Convertible gets a three-year or 200,000-kilometer (124,274-mile) warranty, whichever comes first. It takes 18 seconds to lower the roof, but you can only do so while stationary or at speeds of up to 50 km/h (31 mph).

The G23 is expected to stick around until mid-2029, while details about its successor remain scarce. It’s unclear whether BMW will develop another gas-powered car in this class or stick with the fully electric i4 Convertible.