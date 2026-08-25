Article Summary MINI's new 1965 Victory Edition pays tribute to the Cooper S that won the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally with Timo Mäkinen and Paul Easter.

The edition brings Chili Red paint, a white roof stripe, race number "52," and "1965" badging to the Cooper S, JCW, and JCW Electric.

It launches globally in March 2026 (Europe in July), with U.S. JCW pricing starting around $46,220.

Sixty-one years after a tiny British hatchback humbled the world’s biggest sports cars on the streets of Monaco, MINI is bringing that moment back to life. The brand has unveiled the MINI 1965 Victory Edition, a limited-run special model built to honor one of the most celebrated results in its motorsport history: the Mini Cooper S’s victory at the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally.

The Race That Made the Mini a Legend

To understand why MINI keeps returning to 1965, it helps to look at what actually happened that year. The Monte Carlo Rally is the oldest event of its kind in motorsport, notorious for brutal winter conditions, twisting mountain stages, and a field that historically favored bigger, more powerful machinery. In January 1965, Finnish driver Timo Mäkinen and British co-driver Paul Easter piloted a Mini Cooper S to outright victory, beating out far larger and more powerful rivals including a Porsche 904 and a Saab 96 Sport. It was the second consecutive Monte Carlo win for the Mini, following an equally surprising triumph in 1964, and it proved the 1964 result was no fluke.

The Cooper S’s small size, light weight, and famous go-kart handling turned out to be a genuine advantage on the rally’s narrow, icy mountain roads — a giant-killer story that cemented the Mini’s reputation and became a cornerstone of the brand’s identity. The following year added an infamous twist: Mini cars finished first, second, and third at the 1966 rally, only to be disqualified over a dispute about headlight regulations. MINI bounced back with another outright win in 1967, giving the marque four Monte Carlo results (three wins and the contested 1966 finish) inside a single decade.

Bringing 1965 Into 2026

The new Victory Edition translates that specific 1965 livery onto MINI’s current lineup. The car wears Chili Red paint — the color closely associated with the era’s works rally cars — paired with a Glazed White roof and mirror caps and a white stripe that runs across the bonnet, roof, and tailgate. The number “52,” the race number carried by Mäkinen and Easter’s winning car, appears prominently on the body, while a discreet “1965” decal sits on the C-pillar as a nod to the anniversary. Edition-specific wheel hub caps and valve caps, plus a choice of 18-inch alloy wheel designs — JCW Lap Spoke two-tone for the combustion models and JCW Mastery Spoke black for the electric version — round out the exterior.

Inside, the tribute continues in more subtle ways: “1965” lettering on the door sills, a dedication printed on the inside of the driver’s door, and matching lettering on the steering wheel and center console storage box, all finished in the JCW’s familiar anthracite-and-red cabin. Even the key cap carries the historic racing number.

Three Ways to Drive It

Unlike some heritage editions that are pure appearance packages layered onto a single model, MINI is spreading the 1965 Victory Edition across three drivetrains, letting buyers choose their era of performance rather than their era of styling:

MINI Cooper S — a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder producing around 204 hp

MINI John Cooper Works — the brand’s hottest combustion hatch, at roughly 231 hp

MINI John Cooper Works Electric — the all-electric JCW, with around 258 hp and the quickest acceleration of the trio

Notably, the mechanical package itself isn’t changed for this edition — there’s no rally-specific suspension tune, limited-slip differential, or shortened gearing on offer. The focus, as with most of MINI’s recent heritage releases, is visual storytelling and exclusivity rather than added performance.

The 1965 Victory Edition is rolling out globally starting in March 2026, with European markets following in July. In the United States, the edition arrives on the two-door John Cooper Works hatchback with pricing starting at roughly $46,220 before destination and handling fees — a premium of around $7,300 over a standard two-door JCW.

For MINI, the Victory Edition is less about chasing new performance numbers than about giving current owners a tangible link to one of the brand’s defining moments — a small car that, for one week in the winter of 1965, beat the best in the world.