Article Summary The Genesis GV90 is arguably the most luxurious car ever made in South Korea, especially the high-end Neolun version.

A giant 123.5-kWh battery is estimated to have enough juice for 311 miles (500 kilometers) of range.

At 208.7 inches (5285 millimeters) long, it's bigger than a BMW X7.

The battle in the full-size luxury SUV segment is heating up as Genesis rolls out the GV90. While most models in this class have thirsty combustion engines, the latest arrival is purely electric. It launches roughly a year before BMW introduces a second-generation X7, with an iX7 to boot. However, the Korean luxobarge looks fancy enough to take on Rolls-Royce’s upcoming electric SUV, which is also due in 2027.

The Genesis GV90 is certainly a sight to behold, and since we mentioned Rolls-Royce, we need to talk about the coach doors. Reserved for the range-topping GV90 Neolun, the setup is described as the “world’s first independently opening and closing hidden B-pillar coach door.” It uses a dual-motion hinge mechanism that initially slides the rear door slightly outward before gently rotating it open. This makes ingress and egress a breeze since there’s no conventional B-pillar blocking the way.

Predictably, the sumptuous GV90 is huge. At 208.7 inches (5,285 millimeters) long, it falls somewhere between the BMW X7 and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Since it’s built on a dedicated electric-vehicle platform, engineers were able to stretch the wheelbase to a gargantuan 127.7 inches (3,245 millimeters), or almost the same as a Cullinan.

Genesis Goes Big

It’ll be a real challenge to drive the GV90 on narrow streets since it’s 80 inches (2,030 millimeters) wide, making it slightly wider than both the X7 and Cullinan. With standard 22-inch tires, Genesis says its new flagship stands 71.4 inches (1,815 millimeters) tall, but the fancier Neolun has 24-inch rubber, increasing its height to 71.8 inches (1,825 mm).

The styling is typical Genesis, with smooth surfaces and the brand’s double-light motif at both ends of the vehicle. It gives off a luxury-sofa-on-wheels vibe, and that’s even truer when you step inside. With swiveling front seats, a heated floor, and a roof-mounted airbag, this isn’t your typical Hyundai product. There’s sumptuous leather just about everywhere you look, and we’re glad to see plenty of traditional buttons.

One of the cabin’s many party tricks is the 23.6-inch screen that blends the instrument cluster with the infotainment system. When the GV90 is stationary, the driver can press a button to raise the screen, unlocking a 24.6-inch diagonal for even more screen real estate. That’s not all, as Genesis has also fitted a massive 25-inch head-up display, indirectly replacing the separate driver’s display.

Another first for a Hyundai Group product is the metal-coated heated windshield. Similarly, the first- and second-row console armrests, side panels, and door trims also warm up. If you want the heated floor we mentioned earlier, it’s reserved for the top-of-the-line GV90 Neolun Executive Suite. It comes with niceties such as a four-seat layout, roll blinds, and a real wood-veneer floor.

The Genesis GV90 Has Plenty Of Power But So-So Range

The rolling luxury living room is powered by a pair of electric motors for a standard all-wheel-drive setup. Combined, the two make a healthy 657 hp and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. That giant wheelbase accommodates a 123.5-kWh battery, which holds less energy than the BMW iX5’s 144-kWh pack. At 311 miles (500 kilometers), the estimated range isn’t ideal for a vehicle positioned at the top of the hierarchy. On the flip side, it only takes 22 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% thanks to 350-kW charging.

The GV90 is certainly going to leave a mark on the top-end SUV segment when it goes on sale, and it’ll be interesting to see how much it costs. Genesis appears to be chasing Rolls-Royce customers but will likely ask for BMW money, making the GV90 an interesting choice in an increasingly crowded segment.