Article Summary The rare M535i combines an E12 body, an E28 dashboard, and extensive lightweighting that removed numerous comfort features.

Its 3.5-liter M90 engine is itself a hybrid, pairing an M88-related block with a single-cam cylinder head from the M30 family.

The owner’s barn also contains classic Lancia, Bentley, and Mercedes-Benz models alongside South Africa-only BMWs such as the 2000 SA and 2004.

South Africa’s automotive history is filled with cars that exist nowhere else. But few are as interesting as the BMW featured at the beginning of a new video from YouTube channel “e34xpeditions,” who has apparently made himself quite familiar with the country and the marque as he drives his E34 across Africa. We’re talking about the locally built E12 generation BMW M535i. It combines two generations of the 5 Series, an equally unconventional engine, and an almost nonexistent list of comfort features. Better still, the owner takes it out for a drive before opening the doors to the rest of his remarkable European car collection. And, no less interestingly, walking us through BMW’s South Africa timeline.

The BMW M535i “E12/8” Is a Fascinating Hybrid

BMW replaced the E12 5 Series with the E28 in Europe in 1981. But the transition was less straightforward in South Africa. Local manufacturing of the older body continued, with BMW installing elements from the newer car. The resulting model became informally known as the E12/8: an E12 on the outside with an E28-style dashboard, instrument cluster, and other interior components.

The car featured in the video is even more unique. It’s presented as one of only seven M535i “lightweight” examples built in South Africa. “Lightweight” comes with the territory when you look at the options list — or, perhaps, lack thereof. There is no radio, air conditioning, onboard computer, or rear headrests. BMW also deleted the power-operated seats and windows, removing equipment that would normally be expected in a flagship 5 Series. The result is reportedly around 60 kilograms (132 pounds) lighter than a conventionally equipped version. It isn’t the first time we’ve talked about the M535i Lightweight on BMWBLOG, but this is the first time we’ve seen one driving around in its original habitat.

Its M90 inline-six under the hood is, like the E12/8 itself, a bit of a mash-up. The 3.5-liter engine combines a block closely related to the M88 used by the BMW M1 with a simpler single-overhead-cam cylinder head derived from the M30 family. It produces approximately 215 horsepower and sends that output to the rear wheels through a five-speed dog-leg manual transmission. A limited-slip differential, upgraded suspension, larger brakes, and BMW Motorsport hardware helped make the M535i a spiritual predecessor to the original M5. The video spends plenty of time on the details before moving to the road. The owner explains the car’s unusual construction, points out its stripped-down equipment, and allows the hosts to experience the M90 at work. By modern standards, 215 horsepower sounds modest. But in a lightweight early 1980s sedan with a manual gearbox, it’s more than enough.

The Barn Holds Much More Than One Rare BMW

The second part of the video moves inside the owner’s barn, where the M535i becomes only one chapter in a much larger collection. Vintage Lancias share space with classic Mercedes-Benz and Bentley models, along with several other European cars accumulated over the years. The BMWs also provide an opportunity to discuss the company’s unusual South African history. Among them are a BMW 2000 SA and its successor, the BMW 2004 SA. The 2000 SA traced its body back to the Pietro Frua-designed Glas 1700, adopted after BMW acquired Glas in 1966. It received BMW power but famously lacked familiar styling cues such as the kidney grille and round headlights.

The short-lived 2004 corrected that with a BMW-style front end and other cosmetic changes. The video even highlights its unusual E12-inspired rear lights, installed upside down. These cars helped establish BMW production in Rosslyn and laid the groundwork for later South Africa-only specials. Together, the M535i and the cars surrounding it demonstrate how local manufacturing created an entirely separate branch of BMW history. For the full tour, watch the video below!