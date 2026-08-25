Exclusive to North America, the manual M3 CS was predictably an instant hit with dealers, despite its six-figure starting price.

Article Summary BMW tells BMWBLOG that all M3 CS Handschalter build slots have been allocated to dealers.

The automaker says most, if not all, have already likely been ordered by customers.

The manual M3 CS serves as a send-off for the G80, but a next-generation M3 G84 is on the way.

It’s a known fact that the manuals have a higher take rate in the United States among BMW M buyers than anywhere else in the world. For this reason alone, bringing back the M3 CS with a third-pedal twist made perfect sense. The Handschalter is effectively the G80’s swan song, with production ending sometime in 2027.

As with previous Competition Sport models, BMW hasn’t said how many cars it plans to build, only calling it a “limited-edition model.” We do know the M3 CS Handschalter has been an instant hit among dealers across the U.S. In a statement to BMWBLOG, a company official said all the build slots have already been snapped up. He added that most, if not all, have already been converted to customer sales.

The following statement came from Jeff Schatz, Press Fleet & Performance Center Communications Specialist at BMW. You might remember him from our M2 vs. M2 CS drag race a few years ago. It’s worth noting that the M3 CS with a clutch pedal isn’t exclusive to the U.S., as Canada is also getting 40 cars.

“All units have been allocated to dealers and given the limited production of the M3 CS Handschalter, it would be safe to assume most, if not all units are spoken for.”

Last Dance For The Manual M3?

We’re hardly surprised that dealers were quick to react when BMW launched the M3 CS Handschalter. Even though it cost $108,450 in the U.S. before options, knowing it could be the last three-pedal M3 gave dealers confidence they wouldn’t be stuck with the cars. The company is doing its best to keep the manual alive, but all signs point to the G84 going automatic.

Of course, we’re hopeful our sources are wrong, and the 6MT will somehow survive. We’re pessimistic because BMW has said on numerous occasions that the latest safety and assistance systems are developed primarily for cars with automatic transmissions. At the same time, manuals can’t cope with the S58’s full torque, as evidenced by the detuned 3.0 CSL. Developing a new one for only a handful of low-volume models isn’t feasible.

Why The Manual Gearbox Is Dying At BMW M

BMW has previously said that modern automatics make cars sip less fuel than equivalent manual cars. However, we have a feeling the typical M buyer isn’t necessarily interested in efficiency. Perhaps it has more to do with stringent emissions regulations in EU markets, where every gram counts.

As we’ve previously learned from M boss Frank van Meel, another nail in the manual’s coffin is the switch to electrified powertrains. With the next M3 rumored to go mild-hybrid, it could spell the end for the stick shift.

When all is said and done, the Handschalter might just be the last of the manual breed among M sedans. The third pedal could survive a little longer in the M2 and M4. Once the coupes go out of production near the decade’s end, it could be goodbye to the manual forever.