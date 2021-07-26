The second generation of the 4 Series Convertible has recently celebrated its debut in most European markets. The latest set of pictures of the open-top model comes from Poland as part of a media event. The location was chosen to further emphasize the open-top experience of the G23 model series. The photo session took place in a picturesque open valley, dominated by the large grass fields and conifer forests, sitting at the foot of the spectacular Tatra Mountains, in the southern-located Podhale Region.

To immerse in the scenic landscape, the BMW 430i Convertible was specced in the stunning San Remo Green metallic paintwork, which is one of the best green shades BMW offers today. Initially premiered by the G23 Convertible, it also became available for the G22 Coupe last fall and more recently on the G26 Gran Coupe as well.

The deep, dark-shade color highlights the elegant lines of the car, starting with the character line running across the sides of the convertible, and continuing with the aggressive and polarizing front-end. It’s fair to say that BMW has started exploring more possibilities in terms of standard exterior colors with this green shade, which could further spawn other eye-catching paintworks .

The 430i Convertible presentation model was also featured in the M Sport pack with 19-inch 797 M alloys with bicolor finish. As customary with recent droptop BMWs, the interior contrasted powerfully with the exterior, thanks to its light Vernasca Oyster leather upholstery. The dashboard was adorned by open-pore oak grain wood trims.

Under the engine bonnet, the 430i hides its unit: a new 4-cylinder engine with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, altogether developing a peak output of 180 kW / 245 PS (242 hp). For the time being, power is sent exclusively to the rear-axle wheels, but the xDrive chassis is expected to be offered as an option likely starting Spring 2022. Other all-wheel drive variants will follow for the G23 4 Series, mimicking the G22 lineup, such as the 420i xDrive, the 420d xDrive and the 430d xDrive running the classic straight-six powerplant.

Scroll down for more impressive photos of the 4 Series Convertible in Poland.