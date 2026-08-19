There’s a joke I make every time I go back to Romania, which is that I didn’t need to leave to find horror stories. I just needed to drive between Brasov and Bucharest at the wrong hour. The problem is a mountain pass that’s been down to one lane in each direction for longer than I care to think about, with no real alternative route around it. BMW Romania handed me a 2026 X3 40d xDrive in Tanzanite Blue over an Amber and Atlas Grey interior, and I used it to prove the joke right: nearly 1,500 km through Deva, Hunedoara, deep into Transylvania, up to Brasov, out to Viscri, and down into Bucharest, with my wife, our two kids, two car seats, and enough luggage to make Vlad the Impaler reconsider his hospitality standards.

The X3 40d isn’t sold in America and never will be. That’s exactly why I wanted it. The B57 3.0-liter inline-six diesel, now with 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance, makes 303 hp and 670 Nm (495 lb-ft) of torque, does 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, and carries a combined WLTP claim of 6.6 liters per 100 km, somewhere around 38 to 42 mpg depending on which side of the Atlantic is doing the converting. Diesel is still the default choice in Romania for anyone who actually covers ground, and after a week with this car, I understand why better than I did before I left.

A Trip To The Village King Charles Likes To Visit

Viscri is the kind of place that makes you understand why a British monarch would quietly buy a house there. Narrow lanes, fortified Saxon church, storks nesting on chimneys, and none of it built with a 4.7-meter SUV in mind. I threaded the X3 down streets that felt sized for a horse cart, which, this being Transylvania, is not always a hypothetical alternative form of transport. And it’s quite charming, if you ask me.

2026 BMW X3 40d Good Strong low-end torque, effortless overtaking

Handles rough roads well, no air suspension needed

Genuinely efficient, low-5s L/100 km on the highway Bad Cheap-feeling door plastics for the price

Flimsy interior door handle

Not available in the US

Getting there and back was the easy part. The trouble started on the road everyone in this story eventually has to take: Brasov to Bucharest, roughly 170 km, which Google Maps insists is a two-hour drive and which reality insists is a personal test of character. One lane each direction through the mountains, no real detour, and on a bad day it’s six or seven hours of watching the same three trucks inch forward ahead of you. I’ve done this drive in cars that made me hate my life by hour three. The X3 didn’t. The seats held up, the cabin stayed quiet, and by the time we rolled into Bucharest I was tired from being a parent, not from being punished by a chassis.

Six Cylinders, One National Pastime

Overtaking in Romania isn’t really optional, it’s closer to a civic duty. Every stretch of two-lane road eventually puts you behind a tractor, a truck hauling something you’d rather not think too hard about, or a fellow driver who has decided 70 km/h is a personal ceiling. The B57 turns all of that into a non-event. The torque is there from just off idle and doesn’t let go, so the gap that would require a running start and a prayer in a four-cylinder car takes half the commitment here. I stopped counting overtakes by day two, mostly because the car stopped making them feel like events worth counting.

It’s smooth doing it, too. Idle clatter is nearly gone, and under load the engine sounds like it’s working, not complaining. The ZF eight-speed shifts fast when asked and disappears when it isn’t, and the two got along well enough that by day three I’d stopped thinking about the drivetrain at all, which for a car doing this much driving is close to the highest compliment I can give it.

The steering is lighter than BMW enthusiasts are conditioned to expect, and I liked it anyway. Nobody wants heavy, artificial resistance while three-point-turning out of a Bucharest parking spot with inches on either mirror. The seats earned their keep too, real bolster and thigh support, and across multiple full days in the car my back never filed a complaint, which is not something I can say about every press loan I’ve driven.

Ambient Lighting: Great For Kids, Less Great For Door Panels

My kids treated the ambient light bar running across the doors and dashboard like their own personal disco, cycling colors on command whenever the traffic jam threatened to get to them. You can switch it off if it’s not your thing, and there were moments I wanted to, but as a distraction device for two small children stuck in a car for the better part of a day, it did its job better than anything I packed for them.

What didn’t impress me is something I’ve said about BMW cabins before and will keep saying until it changes: the plastic on the doors isn’t good enough for what this car costs once you option it the way most Romanian buyers do. The new interior door handle in particular feels flimsier than the rest of the car around it. Small complaint, but it’s the kind of thing you notice on day four of a road trip, not day one, because by then you’ve touched it enough times to know.

No Air Suspension, And Transylvania Didn’t Care

This X3 wasn’t fitted with air suspension, and I came away thinking it barely mattered. Mountain roads around Brasov and the back routes into Transylvania can throw potholes at you with no warning and less mercy, and the conventional dampers handled it better than I expected. Rebound stayed composed, the ride never turned harsh, and nothing about the way the car dealt with bad pavement felt like it was compensating for a setup it didn’t have. If air suspension is the thing keeping you from an X3 40d, I’d test drive one first.

The best proof of that came a bit unexpectedly. BMW happened to be running an international media event nearby for the new iX3, and I ended up leading a caravan of them off-road for a stretch, diesel X3 out front, a line of electric SUVs following. It was mild off-roading, gravel, ruts, a couple of loose inclines, nothing that needed low range or a spotter. But the 40d wasn’t built or marketed for this, and it never once felt out of its depth setting the pace for cars that were. If you’d told me before this trip that I’d be guiding a fleet of iX3s over broken ground in a diesel wagon loaded with car seats, I’d have asked what else was in the itinerary. It handled it without drama, which is exactly what you want to hear about a car you weren’t expecting to take off pavement at all.

The Diesel Math Still Works

A full tank cost around $150, and across the whole 1,500 km trip I only needed two of them. The official combined claim is 6.6 L/100 km, and it undersells the car on the right road: long highway stretches had the trip computer settling into the low-to-mid 5 L/100 km range, which is a genuinely good number for a two-ton all-wheel-drive SUV. Even driving it the way overtaking culture demands, consumption never crossed 10 L/100 km. Combine that with diesel still running cheaper per liter than gasoline across most of Europe, and you get the reason this segment hasn’t fully abandoned the fuel type yet, whatever the sales charts in America might suggest.

Why America Doesn’t Get One, And Why That’s Not A Tragedy

The B57 meets current Euro emissions standards and, like every recent BMW diesel, is a long way removed from the dirty reputation that followed the fuel type out of the last decade. None of that changes the calculus for the US market. The diesel stigma hasn’t gone anywhere over there, and American buyers who want six or eight cylinders still overwhelmingly want them burning gasoline. BMW isn’t wrong to leave the 40d off the American order sheet. There’s no business case for it, and pretending otherwise would just mean warehousing unsold cars.

Would I take it over the X3 30, BMW’s four-cylinder gasoline entry point? Every time, no debate. The four-cylinder feels like it’s negotiating with the car’s weight. The inline-six diesel just moves it.

Should I Buy One?

I’ve tested BMWs on plenty of routes designed to make the car look good. This wasn’t one of them. Real kids, real luggage, mountain villages built before cars existed, and a stretch of road between Brasov and Bucharest that turns into a multi-hour ordeal for no better reason than geography and a single lane. The X3 40d didn’t just survive that, it made me forget I was testing anything by about the second day, which might be the most honest praise a car can get. The interior plastics and that door handle are the only things standing between this and a genuinely great cabin. Everything underneath it, the engine, the ride, the seats, is sorted. Thanks to BMW Romania for the loan, and for trusting a diesel with a national road network that often seems designed to break one.

[Photos: Radu Chindris]

2026 BMW X3 30d Exterior Appeal - 7.5 Interior Quality - 6.5 Steering Feedback - 7 Performance - 7.5 Handling - 7.5 BMWness/Ultimate Driving Machine - 7 Price Point - 7 7.1 A first-hand review of the 2026 BMW X3 40d xDrive, tested over 1,500 km across Romania with a family of four. Covers the B57 3.0L inline-six diesel's 303 hp and 670 Nm output, real-world fuel economy, ride quality without air suspension, interior quality issues, and a light off-roading stretch leading a caravan of BMW iX3s. Concludes with why the diesel-only 40d isn't sold in the US market.

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