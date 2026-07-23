Article Summary The MINI Creative AI Contest took place at BMW Welt in Munich.

Visitors used artificial intelligence to imagine their ideal MINI Cooper SE, creating unique designs based on their vision.

The public then voted for their favorite entries on Instagram, with Daniel Herb from Kempten receiving the most votes.

I’m one of those people who believe “creative” and “AI” shouldn’t be in the same sentence, but that’s how MINI described its recent contest held at the BMW Welt. Visitors were invited to use artificial intelligence to create their ideal virtual builds of a Cooper SE. The end result could be submitted through the BMW Welt app for a chance to drive the real thing with the custom livery for 10 months.

MINI’s design team picked three finalists before letting the public decide the winner through a popularity contest on Instagram. People had until June 25 to cast their votes for what they thought was the best design. In the end, Daniel Herb from Kempten won the MINI Creative AI Contest with 52 percent of the vote.

One-Off MINI Cooper SE With The JCW Pack

His virtual design has since become a reality as a full-body wrap on a Cooper SE equipped with the John Cooper Works package. The colorful EV looks great, and it makes us wonder why automakers don’t offer body wraps as a factory option. It could prove to be a steady revenue stream as more and more people want to stand out with something other than the usual color palette. MINI prides itself on offering a wide range of customization options, and this type of upgrade would be a perfect fit.

Getting back to Daniel, he has already taken delivery of the car during a special handover event held at the BMW Welt in Munich earlier this week. Until late next spring or early summer, he’ll be driving the China-built electric hatchback as part of an extended test drive. As a refresher, MINI had planned to build the “J01” at home in Oxford from 2026, but that’s no longer happening. Its crossover sibling, the Aceman (“J05”), was also supposed to carry the “Made in UK” label.

As for the other two finalists, they didn’t go home empty-handed either. Runner-up Joseph Szilvagyi from Canada won a MINI Trolley, while third-place finisher Antonia Meeder from Munich received a MINI Cabin Trolley.