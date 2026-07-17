A new BMW plugin in ChatGPT uses generative AI to help buyers customize their next car without having to use the traditional configurator.

Article Summary BMW is the first automaker to let customers customize their cars through a dialogue-based system.

Instead of navigating the BMW website's menus and submenus, buyers simply chat with an AI assistant to configure their vehicle.

Once the process is complete, they're provided with a link to the build page on BMW's website.

One of the best parts of the car-buying process starts with firing up the configurator. Even if you don’t plan on taking the plunge and actually place an order, it’s a fun way to kill time by virtually building your ideal spec. For decades, this has been the modus operandi for most people shopping for a new car. Now, BMW is the first automaker to offer an alternative by embracing the rise of artificial intelligence.

A new BMW plugin for ChatGPT lets you configure a car without even opening the regular configurator on the company’s website. The dialogue-based interface lets you chat with an AI bot to choose your preferred model, body color, wheel size and design, options, and more. BMW claims this allows you to skip the usual step-by-step navigation through its website’s menus and submenus. It makes it sound as though that’s a hassle when, in reality, it’s quite the opposite. Then again, it’s always good to have options.

The plugin works on both smartphones and computers, allowing future BMW owners to have a “natural conversation to configure their dream car.” While I think it takes some of the fun out of customizing a car the old-fashioned way, I’m certain many people will find it useful. Of course, all the recommendations the bot makes are pulled directly from the configurator.

ChatGPT Lets BMW Buyers Skip The Website

ChatGPT effectively serves as a shortcut, replacing clicks with text prompts. This online consultation with a chatbot lets prospective customers choose a model from BMW’s extensive lineup based on a wide range of preferences. The AI recommends a vehicle based on your requirements for powertrain, ground clearance, interior space, and more. It can also compare different configurations, which is probably its strongest asset.

If the AI tool can’t find what you’re looking for on BMW’s website, it searches the web instead. That’s a double-edged sword since we all know AI remains far from perfect and can’t be fully trusted. The official configurator is the most reliable source and will always be more accurate than information outside BMW’s control.

Once you’re finished, ChatGPT provides a link to BMW’s website with your desired build. As usual, BMW recommends vehicles already in stock with a similar configuration. Why did the company develop the plugin? According to the luxury automaker, people are relying less on websites and search engines and increasingly turning to AI conversations to find the information they’re looking for.

Of course, the ChatGPT plugin wouldn’t exist without BMW’s actual configurator, so it’s never going to replace the website.