It was a tough pill to swallow for BMW fanatics when Euro NCAP gave the 1 Series a four-star rating a few months ago. There’s more bad news on that front because the 2 Series Gran Coupe has also failed to earn a maximum five-star rating. Of course, we saw this coming from a mile away. The “F74” is essentially a sedan version of the “F70” hatchback, so it was bound to receive the same score.
Euro NCAP says the 2 Series Gran Coupe was held back by its 78% Adult Occupant Protection score, which predictably matched the result obtained by the 1 Series earlier this year. The four-door sedan also received identical ratings of 85% for Vulnerable Road Users and 80% for Safety Assist. It did manage a slightly higher Child Occupant score, 86% instead of 84%.
Even so, there’s no denying the 2 Series Gran Coupe’s result is disappointing. Euro NCAP’s biggest crash test of the year involved 23 cars, and only four others received a four-star rating. None were from a luxury brand: Toyota Yaris Cross, Nissan Qashqai, Volkswagen Multivan, and Volkswagen Caddy.
Once the laughingstock of the automotive industry, Chinese brands impressed this round with several five-star performers: Leapmotor B10, Hongqi EHS7, BYD SEAL 6, and the MG MGS9 PHEV. Where the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe disappointed, three cars excelled, as the Leapmotor B10, Mercedes CLE Coupe, and Hongqi EHS7 all achieved 93% for Adult Occupant Protection. The Volvo EX90 and BYD SEAL 6 weren’t far behind at an impressive 92%.
Only VW’s Multivan and Caddy commercial vehicles scored lower for Adult Occupant Protection, at 77% and 72%, respectively. The 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe aren’t the only BMWs in recent years to miss out on the fifth star. Euro NCAP also gave the i4 and 2 Series Coupe four-star ratings in 2022. Looking further back, the oddball i3 also missed out on five stars in 2013.
Full results are available in the section below.
|Car
|Star rating
|Adult Occupant Protection
|Child Occupant Protection
|Vulnerable Road User
|Safety Assist
|Leapmotor B10
|5
|93%
|93%
|84%
|85%
|Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé
|5
|93%
|89%
|87%
|83%
|Hongqi EHS7
|5
|93%
|85%
|82%
|83%
|Volvo EX90
|5
|92%
|93%
|82%
|86%
|BYD SEAL 6
|5
|92%
|90%
|84%
|85%
|Tesla Model Y
|5
|91%
|93%
|86%
|92%
|CUPRA Formentor
|5
|91%
|86%
|79%
|77%
|Škoda Elroq
|5
|90%
|87%
|77%
|78%
|Škoda Enyaq
|5
|90%
|87%
|77%
|78%
|CUPRA Leon
|5
|88%
|86%
|82%
|77%
|SEAT Leon
|5
|88%
|86%
|81%
|77%
|Subaru Solterra
|5
|88%
|85%
|80%
|79%
|Toyota bZ4X
|5
|88%
|85%
|80%
|79%
|Volkswagen ID.3
|5
|86%
|87%
|78%
|76%
|Audi A3
|5
|86%
|81%
|76%
|74%
|MG MGS9 PHEV
|5
|84%
|85%
|74%
|77%
|Lucid Gravity
|5
|83%
|93%
|80%
|85%
|Kia EV5
|5
|83%
|85%
|74%
|80%
|Toyota Yaris Cross
|4
|79%
|85%
|83%
|76%
|BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé
|4
|78%
|86%
|85%
|80%
|Nissan Qashqai
|4
|78%
|85%
|65%
|62%
|Volkswagen Multivan
|4
|77%
|87%
|78%
|75%
|Volkswagen Caddy
|4
|72%
|80%
|80%
|71%
Photos: Euro NCAP