It was a tough pill to swallow for BMW fanatics when Euro NCAP gave the 1 Series a four-star rating a few months ago. There’s more bad news on that front because the 2 Series Gran Coupe has also failed to earn a maximum five-star rating. Of course, we saw this coming from a mile away. The “F74” is essentially a sedan version of the “F70” hatchback, so it was bound to receive the same score.

Euro NCAP says the 2 Series Gran Coupe was held back by its 78% Adult Occupant Protection score, which predictably matched the result obtained by the 1 Series earlier this year. The four-door sedan also received identical ratings of 85% for Vulnerable Road Users and 80% for Safety Assist. It did manage a slightly higher Child Occupant score, 86% instead of 84%.

Even so, there’s no denying the 2 Series Gran Coupe’s result is disappointing. Euro NCAP’s biggest crash test of the year involved 23 cars, and only four others received a four-star rating. None were from a luxury brand: Toyota Yaris Cross, Nissan Qashqai, Volkswagen Multivan, and Volkswagen Caddy.

Once the laughingstock of the automotive industry, Chinese brands impressed this round with several five-star performers: Leapmotor B10, Hongqi EHS7, BYD SEAL 6, and the MG MGS9 PHEV. Where the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe disappointed, three cars excelled, as the Leapmotor B10, Mercedes CLE Coupe, and Hongqi EHS7 all achieved 93% for Adult Occupant Protection. The Volvo EX90 and BYD SEAL 6 weren’t far behind at an impressive 92%.

Only VW’s Multivan and Caddy commercial vehicles scored lower for Adult Occupant Protection, at 77% and 72%, respectively. The 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe aren’t the only BMWs in recent years to miss out on the fifth star. Euro NCAP also gave the i4 and 2 Series Coupe four-star ratings in 2022. Looking further back, the oddball i3 also missed out on five stars in 2013.

Full results are available in the section below.

Car Star rating Adult Occupant Protection Child Occupant Protection Vulnerable Road User Safety Assist Leapmotor B10 5 93% 93% 84% 85% Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé 5 93% 89% 87% 83% Hongqi EHS7 5 93% 85% 82% 83% Volvo EX90 5 92% 93% 82% 86% BYD SEAL 6 5 92% 90% 84% 85% Tesla Model Y 5 91% 93% 86% 92% CUPRA Formentor 5 91% 86% 79% 77% Škoda Elroq 5 90% 87% 77% 78% Škoda Enyaq 5 90% 87% 77% 78% CUPRA Leon 5 88% 86% 82% 77% SEAT Leon 5 88% 86% 81% 77% Subaru Solterra 5 88% 85% 80% 79% Toyota bZ4X 5 88% 85% 80% 79% Volkswagen ID.3 5 86% 87% 78% 76% Audi A3 5 86% 81% 76% 74% MG MGS9 PHEV 5 84% 85% 74% 77% Lucid Gravity 5 83% 93% 80% 85% Kia EV5 5 83% 85% 74% 80% Toyota Yaris Cross 4 79% 85% 83% 76% BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé 4 78% 86% 85% 80% Nissan Qashqai 4 78% 85% 65% 62% Volkswagen Multivan 4 77% 87% 78% 75% Volkswagen Caddy 4 72% 80% 80% 71%

Photos: Euro NCAP