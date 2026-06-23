A one-off BMW M2 with the new Track Kit shared the spotlight with the official MotoGP Safety Car at the Brno Circuit in the Czech Republic.

Article Summary One of the M2s has the new Track Kit while the other has been set up for MotoGP Safety Car duties.

Both BMW M2 G87s shared the stage with a pair of motorcycles: the M 1000 XR and the M 1000 R.

The M fleet also included an M5 Safety Car along with the X5 M and X3 M50 to shuttle VIPs.

The Czech arm of BMW put on a big show over the weekend during the ninth race of the 2026 MotoGP season. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the local branch brought out a pair of heavily modified M2s you can’t buy as-is. The G87 on the left wears a special livery created to mark 20 years since the company set up shop in Czechia.

We’ve seen it before, and it’s currently one of just four M2s BMW has built with the new M Performance Track Kit. The optional package goes on sale next month in Europe and costs €23,500 (before taxes and installation) in Germany. What it doesn’t include, however, is the striking body wrap, as that remains a one-off created to highlight BMW Czech Republic’s milestone.

The car has been further upgraded with M Performance Parts, making it one of the most expensive M2 builds possible. BMW doesn’t say how much it would cost to replicate the car (minus the body wrap). Still, you’re already well into six-figure territory with the M Performance Track Kit alone.

The BMW M2 MotoGP Version Has Some Exclusive Features

The other M2 is also a familiar sight, especially if you’re a MotoGP fan. It’s now more than three years old and also makes extensive use of M Performance Parts. The upgrades range from carbon-fiber body add-ons to a center-exit exhaust system with titanium tailpipes. Naturally, it also features MotoGP-specific modifications, including auxiliary lights. Recaro seats with six-point racing harnesses, a roll bar, and a fire extinguisher set it apart from a normal M2.

BMW continues to fine-tune the M2 formula beyond the Track Kit and the extensive catalog of M-branded goodies. Reports about an xDrive version have finally come true, and you can now buy the smallest M car with AWD. The downsides? It adds weight and comes exclusively with an automatic transmission. On the plus side, the all-paw M2 launches harder and delivers better year-round performance.

Given that the G87 is reportedly set to remain in production until mid-2029, BMW still has plenty of time to further refine the formula. The company remains open to building a CSL, although no decision has been made. Considering the M3 CS has returned with a manual-transmission twist, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a three-pedal M2 CS arrive further down the road.

Even without additional derivatives, the M2 lineup already offers plenty of variety. The M2 xDrive’s arrival doesn’t spell the end for the standard version, so the six-speed manual gearbox is safe.