Article Summary Basically in perfect condition, the sports coupe has only 52 miles on the clock.

It's believed to be the only F87 M2 ordered in Austin Yellow through BMW Individual at Michael Fux's request.

The DCT-equipped M2 has a long list of optional equipment that more than doubled the base price.

This first-generation M2 might not look all that special at first. Well, that’s until you realize BMW never sold the F87 with Individual colors on a large scale. Businessman, car collector, and philanthropist Michael Fux convinced the German luxury automaker to build him a one-of-a-kind coupe, which underwent a special production process in Leipzig.

Although it’s a decade old, the unique M2 has barely been driven, with the odometer showing just 52 miles (84 kilometers). We wrote about it back in 2020 and again in 2023 when it went up for sale. Now, it’s back on the market yet again, waiting for a new owner to finally put some miles on it. Hagerty has it listed through July 7 at no reserve, meaning it will sell at the end of the auction.

Located in Florida, the M2 F87 is believed to have originally cost $114,000, or more than double the base price. Fux wanted more than just an Austin Yellow paint job, so he went all out with the options. It has everything from carbon-fiber M Performance Parts to body-colored brake calipers. We also counted nearly 40 regular options, making this one of the most generously equipped F87s out there.

Austin Yellow Continues Inside

The interior is also a bit more special than your run-of-the-mill M2. Predictably, the Austin Yellow theme continues with the seat and steering wheel stitching. The latter also has its bottom spoke painted in the vivid color, while the passenger side of the dashboard is wrapped in Alcantara with M Performance lettering. As a final touch, BMW personalized the door sill plates with the inscription: “Specially made for MICHAEL FUX.”

There weren’t any mechanical changes, but it’s worth mentioning that this car has the optional dual-clutch automatic transmission rather than the manual. We can also spot the M Performance exhaust with carbon-fiber quad tips. The M2 was serviced last month, when the oil and filter, brake fluid, and antifreeze were all replaced.

Austin Yellow is rather flashy and certainly not for everyone, but the extremely low mileage makes this M2 a rare opportunity to buy an as-new F87. Enthusiasts will argue it would’ve been even more desirable with a third pedal. However, the DCT makes it an excellent daily driver.

Source: Hagerty